Lamar Jackson Injury Tests Kyle Hamilton Faith in Ravens After Loss to Patriots

The Baltimore Ravens’ Week 16 loss against the New England Patriots has shaken their beliefs. While the playoff probability dropped to only 2%, their starter and two-time MVP, Lamar Jackson, also got injured. His teammate and safety, Kyle Hamilton, sees a tough path ahead if Jackson doesn’t play the remaining games.

“It’d be a challenge. You’re talking about losing a guy who’s multi-time MVP and won the best in the league, said it before. But I’ve got the utmost confidence in Snoop and Coop,” Hamilton said.

At the two-minute warning before halftime, Jackson ran forward with the ball and dropped to the ground. While jumping over him, safety Craig Woodson’s left knee hit him in the lower abdomen. While the quarterback got up and walked to the sidelines, he was in clear discomfort on his way to the locker room.

There is no official update yet, but it could be a case of broken ribs. That means he would not play in the remaining two games. The quarterback also admitted that he “got a knee in the back,” and it was “getting no better.”

