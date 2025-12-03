Lamar Jackson Injury Update: John Harbaugh Breaks Own Rule With Week 14 Decision on Ravens QB

The biggest question for the Baltimore Ravens ahead of their divisional clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers was whether franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson could help them keep their lead. Both teams are 6-6 heading into Week 14, and the Ravens are only at the top of the AFC North with a tiebreaker advantage. But the latest update feels hopeful for the intense battle up ahead. Head coach Jim Harbaugh is breaking the mold to secure wins in the final stretch.

“Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is practicing, which is a significant change,” writes ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “This marked the first time that Jackson has participated in a Wednesday practice since Nov. 5.”

Lamar has been battling injuries throughout this season. First, his campaign got derailed with a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined. Then, ahead of the Thanksgiving game against the Cincinnati Bengals, he was working through a toe injury but managed to suit up.

Stay tuned, this story is developing…