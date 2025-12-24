Lamar Jackson Injury Update: John Harbaugh Gets Worrying News on Ravens QB Before Packers Game

The Baltimore Ravens are walking a thin line as they head into a critical stretch of the season. Things took a nasty turn when star quarterback Lamar Jackson took a hard hit on Sunday and exited before the final whistle. And now, the latest update coming from the practice field is only adding to head coach John Harbaugh’s woes. It sparks fresh concerns about whether he’ll play against the Green Bay Packers in a do-or-die contest.

Lamar Jackson did not participate in Tuesday’s walk-through as he continues to deal with a painful back contusion, according to NFL Network‘s Mike Garafolo. He was the only player on the team’s active roster who could not practice, raising alarm about his availability during Saturday night’s trip to Lambeau Field.

“The latest Lamar Jackson DNP, this time for a back injury suffered in Sunday’s #Ravens loss,” Garafolo wrote on X.

The 28-year-old sustained the back injury during a 28–24 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 16. It occurred late in the first half when safety Craig Woodson’s knee landed on Jackson’s lower left side of his back when he was making a rushing attempt. The team eventually ruled out late in the third quarter, with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley replacing him. At the time of writing, his playing status remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, Harbaugh described the injury as a “bruise of some kind” and admitted he is still unsure how serious it could be. As for Jackson, he was frustrated by how it happened.

“I gave myself up, and I got kneed in the back,” he said after the game. “I can’t finish the game with my guys. It’s BS.”

Despite the setback, the four-time Pro Bowl was hopeful he could suit up for the next matchup, which is practically a must-win for his team’s playoff hopes. This injury only adds to a long list of issues he has faced this season, including hamstring, knee, ankle, and toe injuries. So far, he missed three games and has been knocked out of two others. But this time, the stakes are higher than ever.

Wild card dreams end for Lamar Jackson’s team

The Ravens entered Week 16 with a desperate need to take care of their own business. They need to win against the Patriots to cushion their nearly dead playoff chances. However, Lamar Jackson and his team came up short, with the loss leaving them clinging to a shrinking scenario. Currently, the Ravens can finish the regular season with a maximum of nine wins. Translation? It means they are officially out of the Wild Card race.

Their only path to make it to the postseason is by winning the AFC North, which is not that easy. They trail the Pittsburgh Steelers by two games with just two weeks left in the regular season. For Harbaugh’s team, the route is unforgiving as it must win its final two games, starting with a tough road matchup against the Packers. At the same time, they need the Steelers to lose both of their remaining games. But despite all odds, the coach refuses to give up on his team.

“I expect our team to keep fighting and try to win two games,” Harbaugh said during the post-game conference. “…I know we’ll come out fighting, because that’s what we’ve done all year. We’ve been in tough circumstances all year. It’s been a grind, for sure. And we’ve come out and fought every single game.”

The Ravens’ season now hangs by a thread, and one wrong result could bring it all crashing down.