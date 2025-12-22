Lamar Jackson Injury Update: Ravens QB’s Season Potentially Over After Back Injury, Hints NFL Doctor

The Baltimore Ravens are holding their breath after quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a painful back injury against the New England Patriots in Week 16. With limited information and growing concern about the star quarterback’s availability, an NFL injury expert has shed some clarity on the matter.

“Very painful there, a lot of intercostal muscles,” Pro Football doctor David J. Chao said on X. “It’s in the area probably below the typical flat jack where you call the floating, quote, floating ribs are. I don’t see how he can return if they can’t officially, if they can’t block it. So that’s where we’re at.”

According to Chao, Lamar Jackson’s return may be unlikely. He pointed to severe pain in the intercostal muscles near the floating ribs. It’s an area critical for twisting, throwing, and running. While fractures aren’t always present, the pain alone can be limiting. Chao noted Jackson would likely need a nerve or rib block to function. And given the player’s dynamic play style, the doctor struggles to see how the quarterback can return if the injury can’t be safely managed.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned.