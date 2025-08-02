Lamar Jackson Issues Chilling Warning to People Around Him Over Disrespectful Remarks

In December 2023, Lamar Jackson, lashed out at the analyst Mike Florio after Florio claimed that the 49ers would “kick the sh– out of the Ravens” before their game in Week 16. But after Baltimore came away with a 33–19 win, Jackson made it clear that he heard Florio’s comments. He said, “You can’t just discredit us. We’re grown men, we’ve got to feed our families. He can have his opinion, but don’t be just talking like that. That’s disrespectful. That’s very disrespectful.”A familiar storm is brewing around Lamar Jackson, criticism, doubts, and controversy closing in once again. But this time, his response isn’t loud or direct.

Even after back-to-back 13-win seasons, Jackson’s postseason record has been used to discredit him. Back in August 2024, legend Julian Edelman criticized Jackson’s playoff performance bluntly, “We need to see Lamar Jackson, who’s been on a milk carton in the playoffs. He’s missing.” Comments encapsulated the narrative that many analysts promoted, that Jackson ‘disappears’ when the stakes are highest.

But the message Jackson sent through an Instagram story echoes an answer to that narrative. He posted a picture of Uncle Ruckus, a cartoon character from the show The Boondocks, who is known for self-hatred and insulting members of his community. Along with this image, Jackson wrote: “It be a lot these type of people in the world. Imma tell ya straight like this: Tread lightly when you speak to or about me.”

Jackson’s recent Instagram post may have set off alarms, yet it’s merely the emotional surface of a deeper narrative. One where the quarterback is navigating public skepticism while growing more dangerous on the field. But amid the criticism, Harbaugh and Martin are witnessing something far more meaningful: a quarterback refining his game, commanding training camp with authority, and emerging not just as a dual-threat, but as a “historically great passer.” If Jackson’s words were a warning, his play this summer has been the proof.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh & Tee Martin praise Lamar Jackson

In camp, Lamar Jackson stood out with two perfect deep throws to second‑year WR Dayton Wade, both featured in a team highlight. “He’s flying all over the field,” QB coach Tee Martin said. OC Todd Monken added that Jackson’s growth was evident in how he’s now adjusting protections and reading defenses pre‑snap. Defensive reps have come harder, too, yet Jackson’s timing on deep balls and precision in eleven‑on‑eleven red‑zone work drew obvious attention.

But the biggest compliment came from the head coach, Harbaugh himself. “Lamar Jackson can throw the football. He can throw it every kind of way, he can make every kind of throw any kind [of] way you want. He’s as good as any passer that’s ever been — and I think now the numbers are proving that.”

Jackson’s second padded practice of camp wasn’t about highlight throws so much as managing pressure. Unofficially, he finished 11-of-17 in full-team periods and 8-of-10 in seven-on-seven reps, but the offense spent much of the day working around a relentless pass rush. He adjusted quickly, leaning on checkdowns and quick screens.

On Thursday, he unofficially went 12-of-18 in full-team reps and 4-of-5 in seven-on-seven work, showing tighter timing and better control overall. The lone blemish came on a ball he floated just a hair too high over the middle to Malik Cunningham – a tough grab that tipped off Cunningham’s hands and landed in the arms of rookie safety Sanoussi Kane. Outside of that, Jackson was steady, spreading the ball around and looking more decisive than he had 24 hours earlier. It wasn’t flawless, but it was a clear rebound.