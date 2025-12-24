Lamar Jackson & John Harbaugh May Be Eyeing Baltimore Exit Amid Ravens QB’s Injury Struggles

Essentials Inside The Story Lamar Jackson’s injuries and contract structure now intersect entering Week 17.

Dan Graziano publicly questioned John Harbaugh and Jackson’s Baltimore future.

Ravens sit 7–8 with playoff odds near six percent.

The Baltimore Ravens have had a disappointing 2025 season, especially after starting the year with Super Bowl aspirations. Now, in second place in the AFC North with a 7-8 record, the Ravens have just a 6% chance of making the playoffs, as per reports. Hence, with this year more or less over, there has been some speculation about major exits from Baltimore, with the names of head coach John Harbaugh and QB1 Lamar Jackson coming up in discussions.

These rumors gained traction, especially after comments made by NFL analyst Dan Graziano, who believes there could be a massive shake-up in Baltimore.

“I’m gonna say no,” Graziano said on Get Up. “The reason is that they are at an inflection point with Lamar Jackson’s contract. There are two years left, no guaranteed money, and if they do nothing, the cap hit is almost $75 million. So they have to address it in some way. Most teams would do it as an extension, and the Ravens very well may. No one’s going to fault them for doing that. This is the best player in the league. But, you know, they haven’t had success with him. If he misses this game Saturday due to injury, that’s not the first game he’s missed this year due to injury. It’s not the first year that he’s missed a lot of games due to injury. If you are the Ravens… and you say to yourselves, ‘Yeah, he’s great. But if we pay him $60+ million a year, are we going to be able to build a Super Bowl team?”

So far, that “exit” talk is coming from analysts and media outlets. It remains to be confirmed by Jackson or Harbaugh.

This statement by the veteran NFL analyst highlights how Jackson’s five-year, $260 million contract extension, which he signed in April 2023, could force the Ravens’ hand to take these major decisions.

Graziano also highlighted the injury issues faced by Lamar Jackson this season and throughout his career. However, the 2025 season has been one of the worst in Jackson’s eight-year career. He has suffered injuries to his hamstring, knee, ankle, toe, and now back.

Lamar Jackson has missed three games this season and been knocked out of two others. Similarly, in the Week 16 clash against the New England Patriots, he went down with a back injury, which will keep him out for the game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 17.

But along with concerns raised regarding Lamar Jackson and his injuries, long-term head coach John Harbaugh is also on the hot seat, as revealed by Dan Graziano. However, when asked about his future with the franchise, the veteran head coach offered a measured response.

John Harbaugh addresses his future in Baltimore following loss against Patriots

The second-longest-tenured coach in the NFL, John Harbaugh, is battling one of the most challenging seasons in his 18 years with the Ravens. After entering the season as the betting Super Bowl favorite, Baltimore is on the verge of being eliminated from playoff contention this weekend if the Ravens lose against the Packers or the Pittsburgh Steelers take down the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

This performance, coupled with the struggles he has faced in the postseason over the last few years, led to the possibility of the franchise moving away from the veteran head coach. However, Harbaugh shrugged away these concerns and highlighted his focus on the game against Green Bay.

“I try to do the job, not try to keep the job,” John Harbaugh said. “My focus has been for the last 18 years here and the last 41 years in coaching is to try to do the best job I can today and fight as hard as I can so the guys have the best chance to be successful today. And anything after today, I’m not thinking about because it’s not given for us to think about.”

Now, only time will tell if the Ravens can pull off a miracle finish and make the playoffs, or if they will join the list of teams that have been eliminated from playoff contention after having some high expectations this year.