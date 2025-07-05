Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Makes Concerning 4th of July Announcement After Strong Words for NFL

There are two things Lamar Jackson doesn’t play with: edge blitzes… and fireworks. Every July, the NFL offseason is packed with workout clips, cryptic tweets, and boat-day flexes. But leave it to the Ravens’ MVP quarterback to throw a curveball into everyone’s patriotic playlist. While fans were busy debating hot dog toppings, Lamar was out here sounding alarms. Not about a new deal or a training camp surprise. He was warning people about something way more explosive—quite literally.

It all started with Lamar Jackson’s tweet. “Yall be safe with them fireworks.” Harmless enough, right? Well, until a fan fired back, “Don’t play with fireworks Lamar! You’re the best RB we have.” Lamar didn’t miss a beat: “Been left that alone, when I started hearing about people hands and faces being blowed of I stopped that bra.” Just like that, he went from MVP to PTO dad warning the block, with the grammar of someone dodging both blitzes and commas.

And undoubtedly, the man needs those hands. Not just for slinging those 40-yard lasers or stiff-arming linebackers into another zip code, but for signing checks, grabbing MVP trophies. And probably holding the aux cord on the team buses. Do you think the Ravens are letting their $260 million quarterback show up to camp with five fingers and two bottle rockets taped to his wrists? Absolutely not.

Looking back at 2024, the guy cannot risk being injured. Especially not from firecrackers. Last year, he lit it up 4,172 passing yards (6th overall), 41 touchdowns (most in the NFL), and just 4 interceptions (fewest in the league). His passer rating? A career-best 119.6. His QBR? A slick 77.3. But when it comes to fireworks, it’s not about turnovers or sacks; it’s about keeping your face intact.

That ambiguity, and that mix of humour and seriousness, is probably why the fans adore him. He could’ve just hit a retweet on some generic ‘Be safe tonight’ PSA, but no. He had to add his own layer to it. And that’s not all he said.

Lamar issues another warning to the NFL

There’s something more serious tucked behind his fear of firecrackers. On Cold as Balls with Kevin Hart, Lamar dropped it plain: “My mindset has changed,” and the game is getting “a lot easier” for him. That’s not trash talk. It’s yet another warning, a colder one this time. He’s growing up, levelling up, and letting everyone know without even raising his voice. A quarterback with MVP talent and that vet mentality? Yeah, good luck defending that.

The Ravens don’t just rest on Lamar’s shoulders this season. They went all-in for 2025, bringing in DeAndre Hopkins on a $5 million deal. Also, they gave Rashod Bateman a three-year, $36.75 million extension after his big 2024 season (45 grabs, 756 yards, nine TDs). They went big on defense, too. Big moves? They signed all-Pro corner Jaire Alexander and re-signed Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Hamilton.

To add to that? Lamar’s cap hit is climbing fast. It’s $43.5 million this year. And in 2026? A whopping $74.5 million. GM Eric DeCosta says they’re already working on a new deal, which says one thing loud and clear: they’re not just betting on Lamar right now. He is the plan. They’re going for the Super Bowl, and Lamar Jackson is at the heart of that mission.