Lamar Jackson Makes Unwanted Record Against Bengals as Ravens QB Fires Back at ‘Overrated’ Claim

For a two-time MVP, a matchup against the worst defense in modern NFL history should be a stat-padding showcase. For Lamar Jackson, it became the stage for a career-worst record and a firestorm of criticism. After the 32–14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, his slump intensified, and critics quickly labeled Jackson as overrated. After he left with a record he never wanted, Jackson fired back as a reminder that he will not roll over and give up.

“Jackson has not thrown a touchdown pass in three straight games, a career worst, and he couldn’t manage one against a Bengals defense that had allowed an NFL-worst 32.7 points,” according to NFL Nation of ESPN’s Thanksgiving takeaways.

That is true because the Bengals’ defense is currently the worst defense ever tracked by DVOA since 1978. Lamar Jackson could not take advantage of the 2025 season’s worst defense, which ranks at the bottom of the league. The Bengals have allowed 415.8 yards and 45 touchdowns on average this season. Yet Jackson completed just 17 of 32 passes (246 yards), threw one interception, and lost two fumbles, marking the fifth three-turnover game in his eight-year career.

Imago Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) hurdles over Minnesota Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (2) near the goal line in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

“When you turn the ball over as much as we did tonight, that’s the story of the game,” coach John Harbaugh said. “You just can’t do it if you want to win.”

Despite facing a historically poor defense, Jackson couldn’t deliver, and critics were quick to pounce. How can a two-time MVP look completely ineffective against the league’s worst defense? The question of whether he’s overrated has now become the toughest narrative Jackson has faced all season.

Lamar Jackson faces “overrated” tag as injuries mount

Questions about Lamar Jackson are getting louder this week. Amidst a tough season riddled with leg issues, one analyst even labeled him overrated. Jackson has battled hamstring, knee, ankle, and toe problems, and those injuries have clearly taken their toll.

“Can we all agree that Lamar Jackson is at the very least a little overrated?” Andrew Fillipponi of 937 The Fan wrote on X.

“Sayless🤣,” Jackson responded hysterically to the narrative.

His recent outing against the Cincinnati Bengals stood out with no touchdowns and a quiet performance in a tough loss that triggered the “overrated” talk again. Earlier this month, on November 11, Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay put Jackson atop his list of the NFL’s Most Overrated Quarterbacks.

“Lamar Jackson may not just be one of the NFL’s most overrated active quarterbacks, but also of all time,” Kay wrote.

So far this season, Jackson has started nine games and thrown for 1,841 yards with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions. He posted a completion rate of around 64.8%, but stats don’t tell the whole story.

Now, all eyes turn to the Baltimore Ravens’ next game. A strong performance could quiet critics. A stumble might fuel the debate further. Either way, Jackson’s next steps could reshape his narrative within this season.