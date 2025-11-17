Lamar Jackson Points Out Mark Andrews’ Struggles After Ravens TE Breaks Records

Tight end Mark Andrews delivered a record-breaking performance in Week 11, helping the Baltimore Ravens rally past the Cleveland Browns for their fifth win of the season. His first career rushing touchdown capped off a dramatic fourth-quarter comeback alongside Lamar Jackson. But even as Andrews etched his name in franchise history, Jackson reflected on the tight end’s recent struggles.

When asked how Mark Andrews had handled criticism and performed since the divisional loss to the Buffalo Bills in early January, Jackson replied, “He’s a grown man. He (is) going to hold his own, just as much as people beat him up.”

“I feel like he beat himself up, so why kick somebody when they down? That’s my brother at the end of the day, so I’m always going to have his back.” Jackson added in his postgame remarks.

That loyalty was on display back in January too, when the Ravens came within a two-point conversion of tying the game. With under two minutes left, Jackson threw a clean pass to Andrews in the end zone, but he dropped it, just minutes after a costly fumble. Fans and even Tony Romo criticized him, but Jackson stood by his tight end then as well.

Fast forward to Week 11, Jackson and Andrews flipped the narrative. The duo executed a perfectly rehearsed play, a 35-yard rushing touchdown by Andrews, that capped off a wild fourth-quarter rally and sealed the Ravens’ fifth win of the season.

The QB-TE chemistry was on full display, bringing joy to the Ravens flock and redemption to their trusted tight end.

“We practiced it early on in the week and it was looking pretty good, but we just needed a couple yards. But for him to go for a touchdown, that was amazing,” Jackson praised Andrews.

The QB also gave a shoutout to his player for breaking the franchise receiving yards record. Now, he is just 1 step away from the triple crown.

Mark Andrews breaks one more Ravens record

The veteran TE finished Week 11 with 3 receptions for 32 receiving yards. He also carried the ball once for 35 yards, scoring the TD. With this performance, he broke the Ravens’ record for most receiving yards. Previously, the record was held by Derrick Mason, who amassed 5,777 receiving yards during his tenure from 2005 to 2010.

On November 15, Mason congratulated Andrews on X. He shared Adam Schefter’s tweet and wrote, “Congrats Mark.”

Drafted in the third round in 2018, Andrews has been one of Lamar Jackson’s most trusted targets. He already leads the Ravens in career receiving touchdowns with 55 and is just six catches shy of the franchise’s all-time receptions record.

Mason holds that record as well with 471 receptions. If Andrews gets it, he will hold the triple crown, most yards, most catches, and most touchdowns in team history.

“It’s extremely humbling just to think about all the players, the coaches, this incredible organization that I’ve been able to play for, without them, none of that is possible. A lot of hard work, I just think humility and gratitude is the main thing, and I thank God for allowing me to be in this position,” Andrews said during his post-game conference.

It’s a big record. He is now one of only five tight ends ever to lead an NFL franchise in receiving yards. The others are Ozzie Newsome (Cleveland Browns), Antonio Gates (Los Angeles Chargers), Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) and Jason Witten (Dallas Cowboys).

The Ravens also improved to a 5-5 record. They are trailing the Steelers, who won the 6th game of the season against the Bengals. The AFC North just got more interesting.