Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Poised for Payback After Record-Breaking Achievement

Last season, Lamar Jackson turned analytics into art. During the dominant 31-2 victory against the Texans in the week 17 game, he completed a 48-yard rushing touchdown while reaching an electrifying speed of 21.25 mph. Downplaying the feat in typical Lamar fashion, he jokingly said, “I was jogging.” In the same game, he even broke Michael Vick‘s record of the highest rushing yards by a QB. While Vick reached 6,109 rushing yards in 13 seasons, the Smiley Face raced ahead in just 7 seasons. That speaks volumes about his skills. And by the looks of it, this season, he is going to double down on his rivals.

Lamar Jackson didn’t just have an MVP-quality season in 2024; he rewrote what elite quarterback play looks like. He posted a league-best 94.9 overall PFF grade, the highest of any player regardless of position. Even more striking, Jackson became the first quarterback in PFF history to notch both a 90.0+ passing and rushing grade in the same season. He threw for 4,172 yards, added 41 touchdowns through the air, and rushed for 915 yards with 4 rushing scores, all while leading Baltimore to a 12–5 finish and the No. 1 seed in the AFC North.

Derrick Henry wasn’t just along for the ride; he was a bulldozer with purpose. At age 30, Henry led the NFL with a PFF rushing grade of 93.5. He logged 1,942 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground. Together, Jackson and Henry formed the league’s deadliest backfield. This year, PFF believes that the franchise is set for a turnaround.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credit: @NFLUKIRE

AD

King Henry also sprinkled a bit of Hollywood into the offseason routine. A few days ago, on The Dan Patrick Show, the RB made a playful bet, to reach two thousand rushing yards this season, and Adam Sandler gives him a cameo in the next comedy. Henry grinned and told Patrick to lock it in, no pressure at all. The Ravens locker room erupted, and Jackson laughed at the idea of seeing his teammate trading stiff arms for punch lines.

In short, Baltimore had a blueprint that worked, top-tier QB play, a Hall of Fame trajectory RB, and weapons across the board. But none of that softened the blow of how last season ended.

Lamar Jackson is coming back with a vengeance

Jackson remembers every detail of the 27–25 playoff loss to the Bills. “I don’t get over any losses,” he said at minicamp. Since the offseason began, he rewatched all six of the Ravens’ losses from 2024, dissecting what went wrong. Jackson wasn’t interested in making excuses or discussing his contract, despite being just the 10th-highest paid quarterback with his cap hit in 2026, set at $74.5 million.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He predicted the comeback after the first day of the mandatory minicamp. “We’re going to bounce back,” Lamar Jackson said. “When we come back, I feel like we’re going to have vengeance on our minds.” The aim is clear. He wants to assert MVP dominance. And the best way to do that is by winning the Super Bowl. That’s the only trophy missing from his resume.

At age 28, Jackson is in his prime. Two MVPs in six seasons, and a career win percentage of .736 (64–23). Over 20,000 passing yards and 6,000 rushing yards already. If he continues the same way, he might become the first QB to post 25,000+ passing and 10,000+ rushing yards in the next 3-4 seasons. Can the Ravens break through this year? They have every weapon loaded, ready to go.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, everyone knows what bridges the gap between great and legendary. The glittering trophy in the streets of Baltimore will forever etch him in the memory of the Ravens’ flock. It’s payback time.