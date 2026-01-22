Lamar Jackson Publicly Endorses Ravens Exit for Raiders After John Harbaugh Firing

Lamar Jackson’s future with the Baltimore Ravens may be in doubt. The star quarterback reposted a tweet suggesting his 3-year-old “predicted” a potential move to the Las Vegas Raiders, sparking speculation across the NFL.

The tweet read, “Is this a good time to point out my (then) 3-year-old MAY have predicted the potential move of @Lj_era8 to the Raiders?”

NFL insiders have speculated that the Raiders could trade for Jackson, thereby resolving their quarterback issues. Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti recently mentioned renegotiating Jackson’s deal before free agency.

Jackson’s repost adds fuel to growing rumors about a move to Las Vegas.