Lamar Jackson Puts 31 NFL Teams on Notice & Confirms Plans for $5M Star

At just 28, Lamar Jackson’s resume already reads like a Hall of Fame preview. Two MVPs, four Pro Bowls, and the NFL’s best QBR (77.3) last season. But that one missing line? A Super Bowl ring. The Ravens have danced painfully close, from Mark Andrews’ crushing two-point drop in last year’s AFC title game to their 2023 heartbreak against Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs. Everyone knows Baltimore has the talent; they just need that final push. And this year feels different, though.

Maybe it’s the new $5 million secret weapon lining up beside him. Maybe it’s the way Lamar’s been grinning through camp drills. Or maybe it’s the effortless rhythm he’s already found with a certain future Hall of Famer—chemistry so natural, Lamar can’t help but tease what’s coming. That difference became crystal clear Wednesday when Jackson, mid-practice high-fives still fresh, let slip exactly how dangerous this Ravens offense plans to be. “I believe our offense has no limits because we got guys that can play any position,” the MVP told reporters.

“Like Zay [Flowers] going inside, got D-Hop outside, Bate [Bateman] outside, man. It’s… It’s no roof. The sky’s unlimited for our guys. Translation? The NFL’s top-ranked offense from 2024 just got scarier. “We’re gonna keep it under the radar until teams gotta see us,” added the Ravens QB.

Zay Flowers already flashed his explosiveness in camp, ripping off a long TD before shaking off an apparent ankle injury. Rashod Bateman—fresh off a $36.75 million extension after a breakout year—is locked in as Jackson’s deep-play specialist, averaging a ridiculous 16 yards per catch last season. And now there’s DeAndre Hopkins, the $5 million steal who’s turned Baltimore’s receiver room from solid to lethal.

Jackson knows what he has. So does Bateman, who put it bluntly this summer: “I work for Lamar Jackson technically.” When your QB is this dialed in, when your weapons are this versatile, and when the entire unit is “unlimited” in Lamar’s own words? The rest of the league might want to take notes… before it’s too late.

But Lamar’s not just hyping up the offense. He’s got a specific plan for D-Hop, who’s already turning heads.

Lamar Jackson’s bread-and-butter connection

DeAndre Hopkins’ hands tell the story – 984 career catches for 83 TDs, leaving defenders breathing down his neck. That’s why Lamar Jackson, who’s built his career finding wide-open targets, spent two years begging the Ravens front office to make this happen. Now that Hopkins is finally here on a shockingly team-friendly $5 million deal, Jackson isn’t hiding his plans. “D-Hop is a pro’s pro, All-Pro, Hall of Famer—one of the greatest ever,” he said after their latest practice session. “Him being here’s gonna make my job a lot easier.”

But it’s the quieter admission that reveals their trajectory: “He’s just getting with me, you know? It’s like… It’s gonna be bread and butter when the time comes.” The chemistry is developing faster than expected. During minicamp, Jackson tested Hopkins with a low fastball over the middle in a simulated third-down situation. Without hesitation, the 33-year-old receiver slid across the grass, plucked the football with one hand, and popped up like he’d done it a thousand times before. “That’s some super vet type of stuff,” Jackson marveled afterward. “I don’t even think he put his other hand on the ground to get up—just caught it and started running.”

These are the moments that explain why Baltimore‘s coaching staff believes Hopkins can transform their red zone offense, where they ranked just 17th last season despite leading the league in total yards (7,224 yards). What makes this partnership so intriguing is how it solves problems for both players. Jackson gets a safety blanket who wins 50/50 plays better than anyone since his prime, Anquan Boldin days. Hopkins gets to prove he’s still elite after playing with a carousel of QBs (19 different passers in 12 seasons).

The Ravens don’t need Hopkins to be their WR1—that’s Zay Flowers’ role after his 1,059-yard last season. They don’t need him to be their deep threat—Rashod Bateman averaged 16.8 yards per catch last year. What they need are those critical third-and-7 conversions when everyone in the stadium knows where the ball is going. Those end-zone fades when the play breaks down and Lamar just needs someone to go get it. That’s where Hopkins earns his $5 million, and why Jackson can’t stop grinning when talking about their growing connection.

As QB coach Tee Martin put it: “When you can put the ball in the vicinity and trust that guy is going to make a play? That’s a quarterback’s dream.” With training camp just beginning, that dream is already becoming reality in Baltimore.