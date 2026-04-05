Lamar Jackson Rallies Behind Jaden Ivey After Chicago Bulls Star is Cut Over Anti-Gay Comments

The former NBA guard Jaden Ivey has found a new ally on social media after being waived by the Chicago Bulls.The Baltimore Ravens QB1 Lamar Jackson showed his support for the 24-year-old after he had sparked controversy earlier in the week through social media posts, including criticism of Catholicism and questionable comments about the NBA’s support for Pride Month. Considering that was already concerning, he was also recently seen addressing a gathering at Toomer’s Corner, where he quoted scripture and spoke about his beliefs that didn’t sit well with many out there.

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But he has now received backing from QB Lamar Jackson.

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“Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson showed support for Jaden Ivey after he was released by the Chicago Bulls for criticizing LGBTQ Pride Nights by RT’ing New England Patriots’ TreVeyon Henderson & New York Giants’ Isaiah Hodgins’ posts,” Outkick’s Jon Root shared on X.

In the first repost which Jackson re-tweeted, TreVeyon Henderson shared a Bible passage warning that people will eventually turn away from truthful, sound teachings and instead seek messages that suit their own desires, rejecting truth for comforting falsehoods.

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In the second, Isaiah Hodgins was seen emphasising his Christian belief that Jesus is Lord over all, asserting that everyone will ultimately acknowledge this truth, while also stressing that those who deny or feel ashamed of that faith will face consequences when judged.

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Regardless, the Chicago Bulls had to release Jaden Ivey for conduct detrimental to the team. The decision was confirmed only hours after the 24-year-old posted a rant criticizing the NBA’s celebration of Pride Month in support of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“The world proclaims LGBTQ, right?” Ivey said during the video stream. “They proclaim Pride Month, and the NBA does, too. They show it to the world. They say, ‘Come join us for Pride Month to celebrate unrighteousness.’ They proclaim it on the billboards. They proclaim it on the streets. Unrighteousness.”

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Soon after these remarks, Ivey questioned the Bulls’ decision by asking, “Why didn’t they just say, ‘We don’t agree with his stance on LGBTQ’?”

So far in his four-year NBA career, these religious comments have been a common thread, with ESPN reporting Ivey’s rants “agitated” some team staff members who described the 24-year-old as “preachy” around the locker room.

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Before things had even settled down, his another clip went viral where he’s sharing his beliefs on the streets of Alabama.

“Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God,” Ivey said.

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While Jaden Ivey’s comments have clearly caused a lot of controversy, questions have also been raised about whether athletes can truly express themselves without jeopardizing their careers. Highlighting this issue, Shilo Sanders issued a comment that has been making rounds on the internet.

Shilo Sanders raises a crucial point after Jaden Ivey’s release

Son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders reacted to Jaden Ivey’s axing from the NBA after his controversial comments about Christianity. Regarding the incident, Shilo Sanders pointed out the implications of free speech for professional athletes in our social media-dominated world.

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“If you’re an athlete, you can’t really say or talk about a lot of things,” Shilo Sanders said during a livestream with Neon and Adin Ross. “That’s one thing I didn’t like. So you heard about the basketball player Jaden Ivey. So it’s like you can’t even give your opinion or anything. Bro, it’s like, why are you talking.”

”Now you are waived. It was always something in my mind, even just as a person like you could never just be 100 percent authentic.”

Jaden Ivey’s release has sparked a broader conversation about the limits of free speech for professional athletes. While his NBA future remains uncertain, he has clearly found support from some of the biggest names in sports.