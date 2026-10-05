Lamar Jackson Reacts to Play He Suffered Ankle Injury In After Ravens Win vs Titans

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was putting together one of the most efficient halves of football in his career on Sunday before a single sack changed everything. Hours after the final whistle, the two-time NFL MVP made his frustration about exactly how it happened clear on social media.

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Jackson reposted a video showing the sequence on X, captioned simply with an angry-face emoji: “😡” Jackson wrote, quote-tweeting the clip shared by account “seven” (@alwaysopenn_).

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The play Jackson was reacting to came on the final snap of the first half of Baltimore’s 24-18 win over the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. Titans defensive end Jermaine Johnson II broke through and sacked Jackson from behind, recording the first sack of his Titans career in the process. As Johnson brought him down, his body landed on the outside of Jackson’s left ankle, twisting it awkwardly underneath him. Jackson got up and walked off the field under his own power, and in the moment, it wasn’t obvious he’d been seriously hurt.

Up until that exact play, Jackson had been nearly unstoppable. He completed 15 of 20 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns without an interception, good for a 144.2 passer rating, while adding 20 yards on the ground across two carries. Wide receiver Zay Flowers was having a big day of his own, finishing with eight catches for 118 yards and a touchdown in the game, as Baltimore built a commanding 24-7 halftime lead behind Jackson’s performance.

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None of that mattered once the second half began without Jackson. Jackson was initially listed as questionable to return, but he never made it back onto the field, replaced by backup quarterback Tyler Huntley for the entire third and fourth quarters. Baltimore’s offense went scoreless the rest of the way, and Tennessee clawed back into the game before ultimately falling short, with the Ravens hanging on for the 24-18 victory.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter addressed the injury directly with reporters after the game, though he offered little in the way of a firm diagnosis.

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“Yeah, [Lamar] was just dealing with a little bit of an ankle [injury],” Minter said. “We don’t know enough about it right now, but we’ll have to see where that is at. But again, I thought [Tyler] ‘Snoop’ [Huntley] came in and ran the operation in a way that allowed us to get the win, which is the most important thing.”

Minter did reveal that Baltimore at least discussed the possibility of putting Jackson back in before ultimately deciding against it.

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“There were some talks about that. So, hopefully it’s in a good spot.”

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Jackson is considered day-to-day with the ankle issue, a more optimistic early outlook than some of Jackson’s past injury scares. He was seen leaving the stadium afterward wearing a protective walking boot on the affected leg.

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What’s Next for Ravens Without Their MVP Quarterback

Sunday’s scare adds to an injury history that Baltimore fans know all too well by now. Jackson missed four games during the 2025 season because of a combination of a hamstring injury and a back contusion, and has dealt with various leg and ankle issues at different points throughout his career, including a separate ankle injury that ended his 2021 season early.

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Last season, Huntley again proved he could step in when Jackson was unavailable, appearing in five games for Baltimore and finishing the year with 426 passing yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley made clear afterward that getting Jackson back as soon as possible remains the priority.

“Obviously, we want [Jackson] out there. He’s the best player in the NFL. But at the same time, I think we have all the faith in [Huntley] and trust that he can go in there and handle any situation. He’s done that time in and time out. And I don’t think there’s any worry or concern that he can’t go in there and step in and do what we need to do to win the game.”

The Ravens now turn their attention to Week 5, when they travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football. Whether Jackson is available for that matchup will become clearer as Baltimore begins its next week of preparation and evaluates his injured ankle.