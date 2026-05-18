Lamar Jackson Receives Concerning Update on Ravens Extension as QB Urged Toward Drastic Move

With Lamar Jackson only having two years left on his contract, the Baltimore Ravens are trying for a contract extension for their franchise quarterback. However, according to multiple reports, it looks like the quarterback is not on the same page as the franchise, as he is keeping an eye out for other options as well.

“Lamar Jackson may not happen until 2027,” said Chris Canty on the UNSPORTSMANLIKE podcast. “According to our own Jeremy Fowler, Lamar Jackson is “totally comfortable waiting out the quarterback market before he decides to sign another contract despite the Ravens’ eagerness to get the deal done.”

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Jackson signed a five-year contract worth $260 million in 2023, making him the highest-paid quarterback signing. However, thanks to his massive contract, the Ravens had to restructure it a few times to free up cap space. They did it in March, converting his base salary into a bonus.

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On top of that, it reduced his 2026 cap hit to approximately $34.39 million, pushing the remaining money into future years. But that created a problem for the franchise. Because of all the restructuring, Jackson’s 2027 cap hit is expected to skyrocket to $84.3 million. That is a massive amount that could potentially cripple their spending in the 2027 offseason.

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So, there is a possibility that this might be his last year in Baltimore. However, there’s a chance that the franchise may opt to trade him to free up the salary cap. However, there has been no confirmation from either side. At the moment, the drastic move only seems to be speculation. Jackson is comfortable letting the quarterback market do its job.

He has been with the franchise since 2018 and was expected to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Baltimore. But until now, no such circumstances have arrived. If he were to leave, it could create a massive gap in their offense. Moreover, an anonymous source has told Sports Illustrated’s Jason La Canfora that it can happen in the near future.

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“A trade demand would absolutely be on the table if I was advising Lamar,” said Jason La Canfora. “I’m not coming in with it, but I’m coming in with a very firm hand, and I’m not putting up with any of their bull (expletive). And if it’s not done before training camp, we’re done talking.”

Before the franchise offered the two-time NFL MVP a massive paycheck, the quarterback had submitted a trade request after tense negotiations. Although fans believed it was the end, the franchise and the player seem to be moving in the same direction again. But this time, the situation is a bit different as the QB is having more leverage.

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Lamar Jackson’s contract has no franchise tag clause

In March 2028, Lamar Jackson will become an unrestricted free agent following the completion of his five-year contract extension. Although only two years are left in his current contract, he still has no agent to represent him. But it does not necessarily put him at a disadvantage because he has the benefits of a no-franchise tag clause in his contract.

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So, when his contract runs up in 2028, the Ravens won’t be able to keep him for one more year. It is either a long-term contract, trade, or lose him to free agency. The franchise still has the right of first refusal after they used the tender on him last week. However, it is not stopping the star QB from exploring the rising quarterback market.

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The Ravens have already fallen behind the quarterback market with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott getting $60 million per season. Compared to that, Jackson is on $52 million per season, with QBs like Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, Josh Allen, and a few others having a better average annual value than him.

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According to La Canfora, “there isn’t an agent or general manager or contract negotiator in the NFL who doesn’t believe the quarterback has more leverage now than ever before.”

While there are rumors that the franchise is trying to offer him a long-term contract, it is still uncertain whether he will stay. Despite being considered a top quarterback, Jackson has never made it past the AFC Championship Game. He has several personal accolades, but not the Lombardi. New head coach Jesse Minter is believed to bring about change.

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But will Jackson be there to witness those changes remains to be seen. On one hand is the massive salary cap, and on the other is offering a long-term contract on the basis of the quarterback market. With everything that is happening, the QB asking for a trade request remains a possibility.