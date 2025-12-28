Lamar Jackson Reportedly Interested in Signing For Ravens’ Rivals Amid Tensions With John Harbaugh

Essentials Inside The Story Jackson rumors spark trade talks amid Ravens’ internal instability

Jackson admired Dolphins, Raiders; 2025 season marred by injuries

Harbaugh denies friction, relationship with Jackson remains strong

‘For a quarterback with a 2-4 postseason record, the grass might be looking greener outside of Baltimore for Lamar Jackson. After years of postseason disappointment, he may be tempted to switch to their rivals. A recent report delves into possible tensions within the Ravens’ organization. With this instability lingering in Baltimore, Action Jackson is set to eye a rival as his next home in the NFL.

“There’s a sense in some circles that Jackson would like to play for the Dolphins,” NBC Sports reporter Mike Florio wrote. “With Miami staring at $99 million in dead money over the next two years due to the disastrous Tua Tagovailoa contract, it’s not happening before 2028.”

Although a trade, as revealed in the report, is far from materializing in the near future, a possible move down the line isn’t off the cards. Veteran Baltimore sports writer Mike Preston shared a similar update about the trade destinations for Lamar Jackson.

“Jackson, a South Florida native, would love to play in Miami, where quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is no longer the starter,” Preston wrote. “Or possibly Las Vegas, where Brady, a partial owner of the Raiders, has shown a fondness for him.”

Similarly, Lamar Jackson himself has expressed his admiration for the Miami Dolphins, given that he grew up in Pompano Beach, a city located just north of Fort Lauderdale in Broward County, Florida.

“I grew up a Dallas fan, but dolphins were second, no doubt,” Jackson had tweeted in 2022.

Jackson’s underwhelming 2025 season by his standards and his ongoing injury issues could also fuel a potential move. In 11 games, Jackson is averaging around 200 yards passing per game. His passing totals are his lowest since 2022, and his yards rushing are the fewest of his career. To make matters worse, the Baltimore QB1 has dealt with all sorts of injury issues this season, from hamstring to ankle to knee to toe. This is why the Ravens could justify a trade to have a fresh start after the Lamar Jackson era.

Their last playoff appearance came in 2023, and hopes now rest on the outcome of the Pittsburgh Steelers–Cleveland Browns Week 17 matchup, following the backup Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley’s victory over the Packers.

Another aspect of the speculation around Lamar Jackson moving away from the Ravens is his relationship with head coach John Harbaugh. Addressing these rumors, the Ravens’ head coach issued a clarification in a recent media interaction.

Harbaugh issues clarification about Lamar Jackson rumors

With the Baltimore Ravens suffering a fall from grace, reports have emerged about issues between head coach John Harbaugh and QB Lamar Jackson. Baltimore Sun writer Mike Preston had recently reported about these tensions between the two while highlighting that Jackson had fallen asleep in team meetings, and hence Harbaugh had “become tired” of the two-time NFL MVP.

But the Ravens head coach was quick to shut down these rumors, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

“I don’t know where that’s coming from,” Harbaugh said. “I’ve never seen that ever. That’s not something that I’ve ever witnessed. I’m in every meeting. I love him. Always have, always will. Our relationship is A-plus,” Harbaugh said about Jackson. “I know he’s fighting like crazy to get back.”

With this statement, John Harbaugh clarified his stand on the situation between him and the injured QB for the time being. But the Baltimore fans will hope that the Ravens pull off a postseason spot for now. If the Browns triumph over the Steelers, Jackson may just get a chance to return on the road for the final game against the Steelers.