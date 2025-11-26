Lamar Jackson Reveals Sacrificing Thanksgiving Plans for Bengals Game After Ravens QB’s Injury Confession

Essentials Inside The Story Lamar Jackson’s injury scare capped another sub-200-yard outing that drew attention

Baltimore hits the holiday stretch locked at 6–5 with Pittsburgh

The Bengals game lands with a key player back and the Ravens on a five-game roll

Thanksgiving is just around the corner. As always, the NFL will hold a match on that day, carrying on a 100-year-old tradition. It is a great thing to play on Thanksgiving, but Lamar Jackson believes otherwise. After putting on a sluggish performance against the New York Jets, the QB has let his thoughts be known to the fans. Funny enough, the two-time MVP holds differing views on the matter.

“I’d rather be sitting down watching football, eating, chilling with my family,” said Lamar Jackson during a press conference. “But it’s great to play on Thanksgiving. First time playing on Thanksgiving, so it’s going to be different for me. Usually I’m watching, eating, but playing, looking forward to it.” Jackson was smiling while answering.

Sitting at home and spending time with family is something everyone wants to do in their busy lives. But the star QB is ready to sacrifice Thanksgiving to don the Ravens’ jersey against the Bengals.

With the playoffs and the AFC North still up for grabs, his decision to play is an important one. Although it was a hilarious take on the holiday, the fans shared the same feeling as Jackson. He is a crucial part of the Ravens’ offense, and with Joe Burrow returning, they will need to be on their toes.

Speaking of “toes,” the four-time Pro Bowler suffered a toe injury against the Jets. However, Jackson assured the fans that it is not a serious injury.

Lamar Jackson says he cannot control injuries

Lamar Jackson’s performance has always been praiseworthy. But the fans were not impressed with his performance against the New York Jets. He had zero touchdowns and completed only 13 passes out of 23 for 153 yards. His limited impact on the game can be attributed to the toe injury he suffered when a defender fell on his toe. Thankfully, he was feeling well physically.

Lamar Jackson has sustained multiple injuries this season, such as a hamstring, an ankle, and now a toe. He missed three games this season because of injuries. Naturally, it raises the question of whether he is as productive as he once was. The game against the Jets marked the third consecutive game and fourth of the season in which he failed to cross the 200-yard mark. With so much happening, Jackson has set his priorities straight.

“I don’t think about that. We’re winning, so that’s what it’s all about,” said Jackson via the official website of the Ravens. “I can’t control an injury. Things like that happen. Unfortunately, it’s just happening at the wrong time, I believe. But we’re winning.”

His confession confirmed that he is more focused on the team than himself. Currently, the Ravens are on a five-game winning streak. Winning against the Bengals will make it six in a row. Lamar may not enjoy himself with his family, but a win against the 3-8 Bengals will be the perfect way to spend the holiday.

Both the Ravens and the Steelers are 6-5 in the league, so a win for them is a must. Lamar Jackson has returned to practice and is ready to play. After last week’s match, it will be the perfect stage for the QB to prove the doubters wrong.