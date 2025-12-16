Lamar Jackson Sends Powerful Message as Appreciation Pours in Following Recent Ravens Initiative

For Lamar Jackson, the work doesn’t stop after a dominant win. Just hours after dismantling the Bengals, the Ravens’ star quarterback traded his helmet for a basin of water to serve his community in a powerful display of humility. The Ravens have always talked about being more than just a football team. They want to win games, serve their fans, and make a real impact in Baltimore. And this week, that mission came to life as Jackson and his teammates gave local students a gift of gratitude and service.

On Monday, the Ravens shared an Instagram post to reveal that several Ravens players served local students by washing their feet and gifted them brand-new shoes. Lamar Jackson, wide receiver Zay Flowers, and running back Derrick Henry were among those who took part. The post mentioned that the act was led by the team chaplain and focused on humility and service.

“Always for the kids 🙏🏾🖤,” Lamar Jackson commented under the post through his official entertainment account.

The message from the Ravens’ QB was simple but powerful. It showed his support for young kids. And the photos shared in the Instagram post further showed his active engagement in the Ravens initiative.

In one photo, Lamar Jackson sat on a folding chair inside a school gym. He leaned forward with a smile and carefully washed a student’s feet in a white basin on the floor. Blue gloves covered his hands, and a fresh pair of shoes waited nearby. It was a quiet moment, but it spoke volumes about the humility of the Ravens star.

Another photo with the post showed Lamar Jackson shaking hands with a young student. The student wore a winter jacket and looked thrilled. Jackson stayed seated and met the student at eye level. It felt like a respectful and warm moment.

Meanwhile, Zay Flowers was just as involved in the Ravens initiative. One picture showed him walking slowly across the gym with a student by his side. Both looked down at the student’s feet, which were now adorned by brand-new sneakers. Flowers stayed close, almost like an older brother, making sure everything fit just right. Around them, other Ravens players and volunteers filled the gym. Towels, basins, and chairs lined the floor, while basketball hoops hung overhead.

But this wasn’t the only time Flowers showed up for local kids. Earlier that same day, he teamed up with M&T Bank and EVERFI at Severn Elementary School. Together with Poe, Ravens cheerleaders, and volunteers, Flowers helped host an interactive personal finance event for fourth graders. About 75 students played games like “Game Day Budget Challenge” and “Financial Wellness Jenga.” The day ended with the kids receiving new shoes.

NFL community shows appreciation for Lamar Jackson’s Ravens initiative

Lamar Jackson’s passion for giving back isn’t new. Having faced real struggles while being raised by a single parent, Jackson has made giving back to his community a core part of his identity. But his latest initiative of washing the feet of young students was unexpected and humbling. While many fans were surprised, some were deeply moved by Jackson’s act of service.

“The fact that it’s kids in Cherry Hill that can say Lamar Jackson washed my feet is crazy 💪🏾😂😂😂😂,” one fan wrote under the Ravens post.

Can you imagine telling the story of a Ravens star washing your feet years from now? The students from Cherry Hill school must be over the moon with the experience. But for Lamar Jackson, this act of service came from a place of pride. Back in 2020, he told Yahoo Sports in an interview that giving back had always been a dream of his. So, any chance to help the Ravens community makes him proud. And some fans echoed that loyalty to the Ravens community now, too.

“It’s the amount of people who don’t know how much volume this actually speaks… Love this for those kids, and it makes me even happier to be a Ravens fan💜🖤,” one fan commented.

“I love the work y’all do in the community. Win loose or tie, ima Ravens fan till I die 💜,” another fan commented.

This is exactly the kind of deep connection and loyalty that NFL franchises aim to build with their fanbase. Much of this Ravens community work has been supported by the Ravens Foundation, Inc. Together, they focus on programs to tackle issues related to housing, hunger, education, athletics, and mentoring. But this latest initiative with Jackson felt different, as some fans pointed out the deeper meaning behind it.

“Washing of feet is a Biblical reference for all those who don’t know. Please read the gospels ❤️,” one fan commented under the Ravens post.

“As GOD did 🙌🏾 | That’s major. Reason our team separates itself from other teams!” another fan wrote under the Ravens post.

Washing someone’s feet has long represented humility, love, and service. It traces back to Jesus washing his disciples’ feet, teaching that no one is above serving others. By doing this, Jackson and his teammates ultimately showed deep care for their community despite their status.