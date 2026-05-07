Lamar Jackson Set for Special Homecoming Honor as High School Plans Tribute for Ravens QB

Lamar Jackson may rule the gridiron in Baltimore today, but his Florida roots are calling him home once again this offseason. Back in January 2025, Palm Beach County announced the creation of the Lamar Jackson Award to honor the best high school football player in Palm Beach County, and then, earlier this year, in March, they officially proclaimed March 21 as “Lamar Jackson Day” in South Florida. The Florida never fails to honor one of its own, and once again, they are calling Lamar Jackson for a special honor.

“Join us as we honor a legend and retire the jersey of Lamar Jackson — a true icon of the game,” wrote the official Instagram handle of Boynton High School’s football team, as they are set to immortalize his legacy for its most accomplished alumni.

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The event will take place on May 15 at 4:30 PM. Boynton Beach will take on Olympic Heights in a high-stakes game at the Bottom Beach Community High School Field in Florida, and will be attended by the QB. Honoring Jackson’s legacy, the jersey retirement ceremony will start at the given time, but the game will kick off two hours later.

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Although jersey #8 has become the Ravens’ two-time MVP’s identity, his high school dominance came wearing jersey #7.

Unlike most NFL stars, the quarterback didn’t play football from an early age. He took up the sport in the junior year of high school, showcasing his quick feet, cannon arm, and remarkable athletic prowess right from the time he began playing. Jackson became one of the fastest-rising football sensations, especially after a viral clip that put a spotlight on him overnight.

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When Bayton Beach faced Village Academy in May 2014, Jackson rushed to a 47-yard touchdown, showing his ability as a dual-threat quarterback early on. Because of his unbelievable agility and body control, his video garnered over four million views across different platforms, putting Bayton Beach High School on the map.

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However, Jackson wasn’t just putting on a show, as his elite high school numbers backed the growing hype around him. Spending two years in high school football, he logged 2,263 passing yards and 31 touchdowns, while allowing only 9 interceptions. Besides his elite throwing, he displayed the lightning-fast footwork by rushing 1,624 yards and scoring 22 TD— a momentum he carried in the professional league.

Following an impressive high school career, he left Florida, playing for the Louisville Cardinals, before becoming a first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. After spending eight seasons in Baltimore, it is, however, believed he may no longer be at the peak of his career.

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Is Lamar Jackson still not the best the Baltimore Ravens have

Lamar Jackson has yet to reach Super Bowl glory, but his list of achievements stands tall among the best in the game. Besides winning four Pro Bowl honors in his eight seasons, his resume includes two NFL MVP awards (2019 and 2023). Although he is still considered an elite, SB Nation’s Jarrett Bailey thinks otherwise.

“Their QB has peaked, and their roster around him is worse. No, it’s not their year.” Bailey noted on X, replying to PFF’s post asking whether it’s the year of the Baltimore Ravens.

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While it’s debatable if Jackson has already peaked in his career, his 2025 campaign supports the statement. The signal-caller had an injury-plagued year, missing four games due to a hamstring injury. His numbers also highlighted that the season looked far from the vintage Lamar Jackson.

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With Jackson in charge, the Ravens won only 6 of the 13 games. After an overall 8-9 record, the franchise missed the postseason berth. The QB1 had an unimpressive 63% passing completion, while he threw only 2,549 yards, which was his third-lowest in the NFL.

Additionally, analysts like Jarrett Bailey believe that Jackson doesn’t have an “elite” roster to his support, heading into the 2026 season. PFF has graded both the Ravens’ free agency and NFL 2026 Draft moves a B+.

At running back, the team has Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, and Rasheen Ali. Even though Lamar has a 32-year-old Derrick Henry at his disposal, rushing for 1,595 yards (2nd in NFL) and 16 touchdowns (2nd in NFL) on 307 carries in 2025, there are concerns due to his age, as he enters the 11th season of his NFL career.

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The team will also rely on rookies, including WR Ja’Kobi Lane and TE Matt Hibner, who are expected to strengthen Baltimore’s passing game. Although they also made a notable development by adding Trey Hendrickson to their defense, Bailey believes it’s still not enough.

If his numbers refuse to climb under the new coach, Jesse Minter, next season, there is a chance that his peak years are indeed gone.