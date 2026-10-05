Lamar Jackson Sums Up Ankle Injury In 1 Word After Ravens HC’s Update

The Baltimore Ravens walked away from their Week 4 matchup with a glorious win over the Tennessee Titans. But the victory came with a major concern that could overshadow the result. The Ravens’ QB, who was in the middle of another impressive outing, was forced to leave the game after suffering an ankle injury just before halftime.

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The injury occurred when Tennessee defensive end Jermaine Johnson II sacked Jackson from behind as the QB twisted his left ankle in the escape. Following the painful play, Jackson offered a candid reaction of his own.

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“🤕 ouch,” Jackson wrote on X, reacting to the clip of the play.

While the quarterback’s response doesn’t come with any official diagnosis, it gave fans a glimpse into how the two-time MVP felt after the awkward hit. Jackson had been playing at an elite level before leaving the game. He completed 15 of his 20 passes for 222 yards and two TDs, adding 20 rushing yards. However, he did not return for the second half, and Tyler Huntley took over under center.

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Ravens head coach Jesse Minter provided an update after the 24-18 win, admitting that the team still did not have enough information about the QB’s condition.

“Yeah, [Lamar] was just dealing with a little bit of an ankle [injury]. We don’t know enough about it right now, but we’ll have to see where that is at. But again, I thought [Tyler] ‘Snoop’ [Huntley] came in and ran the operation in a way that allowed us to get the win, which is the most important thing,” said Minter after the game.

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Minter also revealed that there had been discussions about Jackson returning to the game and suggested the injury was not immediately viewed as catastrophic.

However, Jesse Morse, M.D., of Injury Expertz shared video footage of the injury, reporting on X, “Left high-ankle sprain, hopefully a mild grade 1. I expect him to miss the rest of the game if the high/medial ankle is sprained, especially since they’re up 24-7. Not worth the risk.”

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Still, Lamar Jackson‘s postgame appearance in a protective walking boot at M&T Bank Stadium has created uncertainty about his availability for next week. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Jackson is considered day-to-day, with the ankle expected to be monitored and treated throughout the week.

For Baltimore, the hope will be that Jackson’s one-word statement is nothing more than an “ouch” rather than the beginning of an extended absence. With the Ravens depending on their franchise QB, eyes will be on his status heading into the next week.