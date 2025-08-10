brand-logo
Lamar Jackson Throws Temper Tantrum as John Harbaugh Gives Up on Ravens O-Line

ByAaron K Abraham

Aug 10, 2025 | 3:52 PM EDT

Debate
The Ravens are doing it again. Continuing a trend from last year, the offensive line was called for 2 false starts that resulted in Lamar lashing out. It would have resulted in a penalty had this been a regular-season game, but it happened during training camp today. It’s not Faalele, however. The culprits were Stanley and Rosengarten, as per a report from Jeff Zreibec. “Lamar Jackson just spiked ball in frustration after Ravens started with two false starts in 5-play span. Stanley and Rosengarten were culprits. Harbaugh subbed in an entire new line.

The continuous pattern of false starts has irritated fans. Some are even suggesting, “We need a new OL coach.John Harbaugh has reached his breaking point with the O-line as well. He substituted the entire line after becoming fed up with these mistakes. It’s not just Lamar; everyone is probably kicking the ground in anger. Will they ever learn? If this keeps happening, it will be a tiring season to watch for the Ravens Flock

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!

Is it time for the Ravens to rethink their offensive line strategy before the season starts?

