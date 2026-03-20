Lamar Jackson to Receive Help as Ravens Predicted to Target Injury-Prone Prospect With Reclaimed First-Round Pick

Essentials Inside The Story Arizona State receiver posted 1,100+ yards after limited 2023 due to knee injury

Baltimore Ravens WRs outside Zay Flowers failed to cross 500 yards

First-round prospect skipped Combine drills, raising concerns despite WR1 projections

With a clear need for more offensive firepower, the Baltimore Ravens are reportedly eyeing a high-risk, high-reward prospect with their first-round pick to help with Lamar Jackson’s targets. To add this depth, the front office could consider its No. 14 pick in this year’s NFL draft.

“They’re in a pretty good spot at wide receiver, but plenty of draft analysts still think they could take a receiver at pick number 14, and the latest to predict that is NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah,” Garrett Downing said on the Ravens’ YouTube channel. “I always pay a little extra attention to what he says, and in his latest mock draft that dropped yesterday, he has the Ravens taking Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson in the first round.”

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At first glance, it may feel like a luxury move. After all, Baltimore already leans on Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, while Devontae Walker is still developing. However, adding Tyson could change the dynamic for Lamar Jackson. In Tyson’s case, his near 100 average yards per game (91.8) from 2024 especially stand out, which would be on track to turn him into a 1,000-plus-yard-per-season NFL receiver.

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In Baltimore’s case, those numbers would help Lamar Jackson a lot. Other than Zay Flowers’ 1,000+ yards last season, no other receiver even touched 500 yards. Mark Andrews came the closest with 422 yards. Moreover, a height of over 6 feet is always a desirable quality in a receiver. This is something ESPN analysts especially understand.

“This team lacks reliable options for Lamar Jackson outside of Zay Flowers—who has back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons—and needs to diversify its passing attack,” ESPN’s Matt Miller wrote last month. “At 6-foot-2, Tyson would give Jackson the bigger-bodied target he needs. I’ve long been an advocate of expanding Jackson’s strike zone with bigger receivers as opposed to smaller, speedier targets. Tyson overcame drop issues in 2024 to put together a cleaner, more complete résumé last season. There are injury questions, but he profiles as a WR1 who can win on vertical routes and has an expanded route tree for inside and breaking patterns.”

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Standing at 6-foot-2, Tyson began his college career at Colorado but later transferred to Arizona State. Unfortunately, a knee injury kept him from playing much in 2023, limiting him to just three games.

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However, he bounced back impressively. With former Pittsburgh Steeler player, Hines Ward coaching him, he recorded 75 catches for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024. In 2025, he had 61 receptions for 711 yards and nine touchdowns in just nine games.

Though injuries have clearly affected his game time, he might just be worth a gamble. Some believe it’s not if but when the Ravens sign him now.

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“Jordyn Tyson is going to be a franchise WR,” NFL draft analyst Ethan Kreager wrote on his official X account.

That belief explains why Baltimore remains interested, even with the injury concerns. Now, the Ravens must decide if their reclaimed No. 14 pick for the first time since 2022 is worth using on a high-risk receiver.

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Injury concerns about Lamar Jackson’s potential receiver

Jordyn Tyson fits the mold of a playmaker the Baltimore Ravens usually love, but health remains the biggest talking point. Garrett Downing further spoke about this concern in his video.

“The big question on him, however, is health. He dealt with hamstring injuries in both legs last year that limited his playing time and his production,” Garrett Downing said on the Ravens’ YouTube channel. “Then fast-forward to the Combine a few weeks ago; he did not run at the Combine, which only added to questions about his health. But those types of questions can sometimes lead to really good players falling down the board.”

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Tyson faced a tough knee injury in 2022, where he tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL while playing for the Buffaloes. This setback meant he could only play a few games in 2023 as he was recovering. In 2024, he had to undergo surgery for a broken collarbone, and recently, a hamstring problem kept him out for several games.

Over the years, players like Jaxon Smith-Njigba have battled injury concerns, particularly with hamstring issues, only to bounce back and silence the league by winning AP Offensive Player of the Year. Now, those same doubts surround Jordyn Tyson, who missed the NFL Combine.

“I talked about a good amount, but shoot, the first two mechanisms of injury can’t really help it,” Tyson said at the combine. “We play a physical sport, but yeah, I’ve never had soft tissue injuries. Kind of just working through that right now, and I feel like if you look at my track history, after every injury, I came back better than ever, I feel like. So that’s my answer right there.”

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No matter the injuries, Tyson’s upside is hard to ignore. He could instantly boost Lamar Jackson’s offense, but for Baltimore, the question remains simple: Is the risk worth it?