Lamar Jackson Urges Ravens Front Office to Sign Top TE in Free Agency

Essentials Inside The Story Ravens face decision as Isaiah Likely nears free agency

Lamar Jackson publicly urges Baltimore to re-sign his tight end

Mark Andrews extension complicates Likely’s contract outlook

For the Baltimore Ravens, the offseason isn’t just about healing from a disappointing season, it’s about keeping their star quarterback happy. And Lamar Jackson just made his first public request. With free agency starting soon for Isaiah Likely, Lamar Jackson has urged his team to bring back Likely with his recent tweet.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Isaiah Likely will be a ____________” read a post shared by Bleacher Report Gridiron.

ADVERTISEMENT

“@Ravens🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💜,” was Jackson’s comment, tagging the Ravens account on X, urging his team to bring him back.

ADVERTISEMENT

This tweet by Lamar Jackson is a clear message to the Ravens’ front office. Jackson and Likely share an incredible bond during their time together in Baltimore since Likely’s rookie season in 2022. Describing their relationship, Likely called Lamar Jackson a big brother-like figure who has often helped him out.

“I’d say, you know, it’s been growing since my rookie year,” Likely said in an interview with The Ravens Lounge. “Like I tell everybody, he was one of the first vets that came up to talk to me when I got drafted. It wasn’t from a standpoint of just coaching me or critiquing me on something I did. It was like that big-brother, big-brother aspect.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

While Lamar Jackson remains adamant about bringing back Isaiah Likely, the Ravens may decide to go in a different direction. As revealed by The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebie, the Baltimore front office may avoid paying up Likely’s expected new deal of two years with an AAV of $8.8 million, as per Spotrac, after extending veteran tight end Mark Andrews in December 2025 with a three-year, $39.3 million ($26M guaranteed) deal.

After suffering a broken fifth metatarsal in his foot in training and missing the first six weeks of the season, Isaiah Likely had career-low numbers across the board as he recorded 27 catches for 307 receiving yards and just one touchdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

These disappointing numbers, despite his injury, could also hold back the Ravens from extending the 25-year-old. While a return to Baltimore still feels up in the air, Isaiah Likely has expressed his interest in suiting up for the Ravens in the upcoming NFL season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Isaiah Likely is open to a return to the Ravens after calling Baltimore ‘home’

With free agency still a few weeks away, Isaiah Likely is ready to continue playing for the Baltimore Ravens for the foreseeable future. Likely was drafted by the Ravens as a fourth-round rookie.

Since then, the 25-year-old has gradually grown into one of the most important players for the Ravens, as he has racked up 135 catches for 1,568 yards and has scored 15 touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hence, when asked on the Gruden Goes Long podcast with former NFL head coach Jon Gruden, about returning for the 2026 season, Likely affirmed his desire to stay, calling Baltimore his home.

“I love Baltimore,” Likely said in an interview on Gruden Goes Long. “They took a chance on me when all 31 didn’t, so like, the end day, I tell everybody, like, Baltimore’s home for me. But at the end day, business is business.”

With these comments, it’s clear that the 25-year-old wants a return to the Baltimore Ravens, a sentiment shared by his QB1, Lamar Jackson. But whether the franchise will actually move forward and pay another tight end top dollar after extending Mark Andrews, only time will tell.