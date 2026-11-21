When the Indianapolis Colts released Peyton Manning in 2012 after his neck surgeries, the debate over whether he was “done” dominated the offseason. A year later, he threw a then-record 55 touchdown passes and won MVP with the Denver Broncos. Few things move faster in football than a rumor about a quarterback’s body, and few quarterbacks know that better than Lamar Jackson, whose camp has now pushed back on injury accusations at a delicate moment for his place in the Baltimore Ravens.

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“So, is it Lamar’s fault again? Or are Lamar’s injuries still an unsolved mystery? 🤔🙄” Jackson’s talent management company wrote on X.

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Instead of just issuing a written statement, the company compiled game footage and injury timelines to counter multiple narratives at once.

The video opened with Jackson’s season-ending right ankle bone bruise/sprain from December 12, 2021, and walked through subsequent hits, including his 2025 hamstring strain and back contusion and his 2026 ankle and thumb injuries, to argue his absences are the result of severe physical contact rather than fragility.

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To argue the problem lies with Baltimore’s offensive line, the montage included clips of hits absorbed by other Ravens quarterbacks in 2026, specifically Tyler Huntley’s season-ending turf toe and Jacoby Brissett taking a heavy hit against the Chargers, sarcastically questioning whether those injuries were Jackson’s fault too.

That said, the motive of the post was to shut down the questions and narrative about his commitment to the Ravens.

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Sports analysts, most notably Colin Cowherd, have argued that Jackson’s pattern of missing extended stretches across 2021, 2022, 2025, and now 2026 proves he cannot be relied upon to stay healthy as a franchise cornerstone.

“I said during the offseason, I’m done with Lamar as a Super Bowl quarterback; he’s talented, it’s too noisy, it’s too weird,” Cowherd said a few weeks ago on The Herd. “He’s missed 19 games since 2021, and it’s weird… I think Lamar has become, for an organization, some maintenance, and that’s just not what you want at quarterback.”

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In the 2026 season, Jackson has missed five games in total. After missing three games early in the season with a high ankle sprain, Jackson fractured and dislocated his right throwing thumb on his very first snap back against the Buffalo Bills on November 1, landing on Injured Reserve for 6 to 10 weeks.

Additionally, because Jackson rarely speaks to the press while injured and has unresolved contract extension talks ahead of a major 2027 cap spike, many believe he is treating his 2026 rehab cautiously to stay healthy for a massive payday, and they point out that he reportedly stalled extension talks and can reach unrestricted free agency in 2028 via his no-tag clause.

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Considering these factors, the accusations against the Baltimore Ravens QB are mounting. Although his camp attempted to clear his name through the X post, it triggered immediate backlash from many Ravens fans for publicly throwing the offensive line under the bus mid-season.