Lamar Jackson’s 5-Word Message on Contract Extension as Ravens Deal With $74M Problem

Almost 2 months back in July, the NFL posted a video featuring the Ravens QB Lamar Jackson at the Little League Games in Broward. Children rallied around him as he walked around the ground. The town cheered their man. But the caption of the video specified his superstardom in America, “A man of the people.” Now, that title is hard to attain. You can become the player with the highest numbers, but winning hearts is a hard task. That’s why the Ravens are silently playing the waiting game.

On September 3, Baltimore saw its veteran put in the hard work before the season started. But the media wanted to know something else. His financial status! One reporter asked, “You’re under contract for the next couple seasons, but you’re extension eligible, Josh Allen signed an extension this offseason. Did you look to sign an extension at all this offseason? And is it possible to do it this year?” That’s a serious question.

“I think I tell y’all this all the time.” Lamar Jackson replied with a laugh. He shrugged the question off in his 5-word message, “I’m not worried about that.” That’s right. Jackson is not concerned about his Bills counterpart signing the mammoth 6-year, $330 million extension with $250 million guaranteed. Smiley Face knows he was better than MVP in 2024 and can certainly ask a better price.

Lamar Jackson – 316 of 474 passes (66.7% completion rate) 4,172 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, 4 interceptions

Josh Allen – 307 of 483 passes (63.6% completion rate), 3,731 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, 6 interceptions

Even in the rushing game, Lamar Jackson rushed the ball 139 times for 915 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns. Allen had 102 carries for 531 rushing yards, but had a better rate of scoring at 12 touchdowns. There’s also the angle of winning.

However, Lamar Jackson wants a bigger purse, too, but he also needs to win the trophy before going for the contract extension. His 5-year $260 million contract, with $185 million guaranteed, will end in 2027. So, the Ravens have time to talk about it. That’s why he brushed off the question entirely, “You were better off asking that during camp, but I’m locked in, man. I’m ready for the season to start. That time will come.” Earlier this year, Ravens GM Eric DeCosta called the contract talks with the three-time All-Pro just the “introductory stage.” Jackson, meanwhile, hasn’t made much noise about it, only admitting that the idea of resetting the market at his position “sounds good.”

But the point to be noted is, the price tag will get insanely bigger next year for the AFC North franchise.

Ravens face a tough $74 million dilemma with Lamar Jackson

When the QB signed an extension with the Ravens in April 2023, he broke many records. At an $52 million AAV, he became the highest-paid signal caller (now the 10th-highest in the NFL). He surpassed Dak Prescott‘s record ($66M) for the largest signing bonus with a $72.5 million signing bonus. But what everyone forgets are the months before that.

In March that year, the Ravens first tried to secure his position by placing the non-exclusive franchise tag. However, Lamar Jackson was quick to take a stand for his values. He put out a tweet in late March that he wanted a trade as the Ravens weren’t interested in the negotiations. That sent chills down the Ravens’ flock. But everything ended well then.

This time, the dead cap for this year is set at $43.5 million. But if the Ravens don’t sign up an extension and decide to trade him, they will have to deal with $74.5 million for the next two years. Also, he can rake up trade talks again next year. And if he performs well, his value could rise dramatically.

That has also forced him to become a vocal leader of the team. The Ravens WR Rashod Bateman admitted, “(Lamar Jackson is) more vocal than he ever has been about what he wants from us, even to the (coaching) staff and the offensive linemen. He’s definitely pushing the agenda of just staying hungry and being competitive.” That’s the final push.

Except for the ankle injury in 2021, Lamar Jackson has taken the Ravens into the playoffs all 6 times. But they have never played the Super Bowl. That’s the sting he feels deeply. Will things change this year? We will find out soon.