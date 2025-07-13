Lamar Jackson’s Hype Takes a Hit as 29YO QB Is Declared Clearly Better Than Him

Over the last decade, only a handful of quarterbacks have managed to slip past the Brady-Mahomes barrier. Peyton Manning, Nick Foles, Matthew Stafford, and Jalen Hurts—those are the rare names who snatched a Super Bowl win while Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes ruled the sport. Combined, TB12 and the Kansas City cannon have appeared in a staggering nine Super Bowls. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow—arguably the most hyped QBs of this generation—are still chasing their first Lombardi. So, the burning question is: who breaks the drought first?

Well, Pro Football Focus analyst Dalton Wasserman isn’t hesitating. He’s all in on the face of the flock. “I think I’m going to take Lamar Jackson. I just like the way his team is well-rounded. Obviously, you have got a Super Bowl-winning coach in John Harbaugh who has done it once before,” Wasserman said. He sees balance in Baltimore and believes Jackson finally has the tools to take the leap.

But then again, not everyone is buying that storyline. Julian W from Lucas Sports had a much colder take. “I feel both these quarterbacks have been failed more by their teams and coaching staff than those individual quarterbacks have failed their teams,” he began. “But to continue with that thought and that thread, Josh Allen has done more to overcome those issues and has contributed to the failure of his team, specifically in the playoffs, way less than what Lamar Jackson has done. That’s just the reality. And so it’s also a very easy decision for me to pick Josh Allen over Lamar Jackson.”

Moreover, Julian didn’t stop there. He painted a vivid picture to back his claim. Imagine a tied Super Bowl at halftime. Who do you want under center? According to Julian, “You’d be crazy to not pick Josh Allen.” He also addressed the unfair criticism surrounding Joe Burrow, saying it’s “just nonsense” to knock him down solely for the Bengals’ team-wide failures.

However, Baltimore may look like the complete package—stacked defense, Derrick Henry on the ground, and Lamar throwing darts. But as it stands, Josh Allen’s ability to rise above the noise is earning him some serious respect. Both Allen and Burrow might still be ringless, but if the goal is the Super Bowl, the path forward says more about clutch defense than flashy stats. So, let’s explore who’s really ahead.

Lamar Jackson & Josh Allen’s race to prove who’s better is far from over

Lamar Jackson’s rise has been nothing short of electric. He’s not just the best dual-threat QB right now—he might be the most dangerous offensive weapon in the league. The scary part? He’s still getting better. Over the last three seasons, he’s sharpened every tool in his kit—better throws, smarter reads, and elite speed. Winning an MVP this season will put Jackson amongst some of the best players ever, as only 6 players in NFL history have 3 or more MVPs. He’s already claimed two—2019 and 2023—and this year, he’s somehow upped the ante.

But then again, Josh Allen isn’t too far behind. Many believe he’s right there with Lamar—if not ahead. He’s built like a linebacker, throws bombs, and runs like a fullback. While he hasn’t reached the Super Bowl yet, he’s kept the Bills Mafia hopeful with consistent playoff pushes. He was only sacked 14 times and had a quarterback rating of 77.5. That stat speaks volumes about his improvement this year, even with slightly lower numbers overall.

Now, looking back, Allen and Jackson have only clashed once in the playoffs. It didn’t end well for the Ravens, as the Bills walked away with a 17-3 win in 2020. At the end of the day, both QBs are insanely gifted. Until either lifts that Lombardi, though, it’s all talk. They have both played in the league for seven years but have not yet won it all. Maybe the next face-off finally tips the scale.