Lamar Jackson’s Ravens Can’t Catch a Break From NFL as $97.5M Weapon Gets Punished

The Baltimore Ravens may be celebrating their recent victory over the Miami Dolphins, but the discipline updates didn’t leave the head coach, John Harbaugh, without disappointment. Despite cornerback Marlon Humphrey’s strong performance in the team’s third win of the season, he was found guilty of an unexpected act of roughness by league officials.

The latest update on the NFL websites didn’t turn out to be quite friendly with the Ravens fans. Despite the team’s one-sided victory over the Miami Dolphins, their cornerback, Marlon Humphrey, who has a $97.5M contract, was punished for a move counted under the “unnecessary roughness” fine category.

Recorded during the fourth quarter (7:39), the 29-year-old was imposed with a hefty fine of $46,371. This was because of the unnecessary use of his helmet during the game against the Chicago Bears. The match saw Humphrey record 5 tackles, 4 of them being solo.

The hefty fine came rolling over another controversy surrounding their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson. The Ravens incorrectly reported Lamar Jackson’s practice status by marking him a “full participant” in the session scheduled for October 24.

The QB was only taking scout-team reps while recovering from a hamstring injury. Afterward, the team ruled him out of the upcoming game and retroactively changed his status to “limited participant”.

Because of that misreported update, the National Football League imposed a massive $100,000 fine for violating the league’s injury-reporting policy. The league judged that the error originated from negligence and wasn’t an intentional effort to gain an edge. As a result, no draft pick was taken from the team.

However, amid the chaos lies Jackson’s commendable leadership, which received wide recognition following the TNF win.

Michael Irvin sees Patrick Mahomes in Lamar Jackson’s recent performance

Lamar Jackson is finally done fighting the battles of his injury, and the star QB is back in action. The match saw him throw for 204 yards and four touchdowns. After his commendable performance during the Week 9 TNF against the Miami Dolphins, the NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin stepped forward to applaud the 28-year-old’s return to form, drawing parallels to the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

“He did look like Patrick Mahomes. That Lamar we saw looked MVP-ish because of a couple of things that he has. He has a solid running game in Derrick Henry, and what I saw Lamar do was play one of his best games… He did find the receivers. He moved around, he bought time just like Patrick Mahomes on Monday night,” Irvin said.

After missing three games this season amid an injury break (hamstring strain), Jackson led the Ravens to their 3rd victory this season. While they still lag behind the Steelers and Bengals in the AFC North, it remains to be seen if Jackson’s replenished strength is enough to lead the team into the playoffs.