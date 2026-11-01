Lamar Jackson’s Return Turns Scary As QB Taken Out After Injury Blow on Opening Play

In 2008, the New England Patriots had a reigning record-setting quarterback and a season full of promise. Then Tom Brady took a hit to the knee in the opener, and everything changed. The NFL knows what a franchise quarterback’s absence costs, and the Baltimore Ravens got an uncomfortable reminder of it with Lamar Jackson.

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On Sunday, the Ravens faced the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. Unfortunately, Jackson, who was returning from an injury, left the game after taking a blow to his throwing hand on the opening play of his return.

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“Lamar Jackson to the locker room with an injury to his throwing hand on the first play,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X.

It happened on Baltimore’s opening play, when Jackson faced pressure and tried to throw to wide receiver Zay Flowers. As he threw, his hand hit Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau.

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Jackson grimaced in pain, looked at his hand, and jogged off the field. Trainers wrapped what appeared to be a bloody thumb and finger before he went to the locker room. The impact left visible marks on his thumb and finger, though initial assessment suggested no fracture.

The Ravens listed him as questionable to return, and backup quarterback Tyler “Snoop” Huntley took over under center. While it’s important for the Ravens to win in order to climb up the AFC North ladder and increase their odds of making the playoffs, they might have a bigger concern.

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A new injury for a player just back from one was an unwelcome complication for Baltimore. Jackson is the engine of the Ravens’ offense, and the team has struggled without him. Baltimore was seen as a title contender in 2026, yet this injury could keep Jackson out for an extended time.

He missed three full games this season because of an ankle injury. He was hurt late in the first half of the Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans, was helped off the field, and spent the second half on the sideline in a walking boot.

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Testing later confirmed a high ankle sprain, an injury that is notoriously tough for a dual-threat quarterback like Jackson because of the pain it causes when cutting or planting.

At a news conference on Friday, 30 October, ahead of the Week 8 game, Jackson addressed his three-week absence and assured that his ankle felt significantly better after full practice sessions during the week.

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“I feel like I’m no longer a statue. I’m able to move around a little better, so I can give it a shot,” he told the reporters.

The Ravens went 1-2 without him, falling from 3-1 to 4-3. Jackson also said that the “sense of urgency is extremely high” for the Ravens heading into the game.

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What’s even worse is that Baltimore’s situation has grown more dire with Huntley leaving the field with a toe injury. It forced head coach Jesse Minter to send out their emergency option, Joe Fagnano, onto the field. Ian Rapoport noted that Fagnano was the first emergency third-string quarterback to appear in a game all season, and Huntley was listed as questionable.

Jackson was cleared to return and face the Bills, but his comeback ended almost as soon as it began. The severity of the hand injury remains to be seen.