Lamar Jackson’s Teammates Issue Fierce Statements Against Ravens QB’s Criticism as John Harbaugh Drops Major Update

The Baltimore Ravens’ last chance of making it to the postseason is a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in a winner-takes-it-all game this Sunday. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to play after missing four games this season, marred by injuries, and ending up with career-low numbers in nearly every category. Given the drastic drop, criticism was bound to follow. Perhaps that’s why he chose not to speak to reporters after Wednesday’s practice. However, his teammates Kyle Hamilton & Mark Andrews did speak, and they had plenty to say.

Speaking in his defense, safety Kyle Hamilton stressed that physical limitations have been the main issue for Jackson, not a lack of intent or drive.

“I don’t think it’s ever a matter of ‘does he want to?’ I think it’s just a matter of ‘is he physically able to do so?’ … I’ve been around this dude for the past four years. I know what he’s about. I know that he practices what he preaches. If he’s able to go out there and play and practice, then he will do so. He’s a warrior, and I respect him.”

Tight end Mark Andrews also chimed in and defended Lamar’s resilience and the trust the team places in him.

“You have to give a lot of credit to him and what he’s been through all throughout his career,” he said. “The type of scrutiny he’s faced and to be able to be where he’s at…. He’s a fighter, and he’s going to continue to fight for this organization. Everybody in this organization has trust in Lamar, man. I’m excited to take the field with him this week. We’re going to fight our b—s off.”

Jackson was listed as doubtful and didn’t play against the Packers on Saturday night. To fill his void, backup Tyler Huntley stepped in and led the offense to a 41–24 win against the Packers in Week 17. But Jackson was a full participant in the team’s first practice of Week 18. That alone came out as a positive sign for his odds of playing in Sunday’s crucial game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In fact, when asked, coach John Harbaugh himself sounded optimistic that the quarterback will be able to suit up this weekend.

“I can’t speak for Lamar or anybody, but he looked good,” Harbaugh said this Wednesday. “I’m optimistic. I’m very optimistic, and we’ll see how it plays out the rest of the week.”

Last weekend marked the fourth game Jackson has missed this season. The first three were mainly due to a hamstring injury.

Yet, the Ravens managed to battle their way back into contention after a rough 1–5 start. It’s going to be a must-win game against Pittsburgh this Sunday night, and having a fully healthy Jackson would certainly be a huge boost.

After a second straight full practice on Thursday, the chances of Lamar joining the team on Sunday have only gone up as the QB said himself.

“One hundred percent,” Jackson said. “I’m gonna be out there.” As he continued, “[I’ve been] doing a lot of treatment, trying to get the contusion out of there, as much as possible, but I feel great right now,”

However, one ESPN analyst believes the Ravens can beat the Steelers even if Jackson is out. In contrast, another ESPN analyst strongly disagrees with that idea.

Analysts are split on whether Lamar Jackson should play against Pittsburgh

According to ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky, the Ravens can beat the Steelers regardless of Jackson’s presence. Whether it’s Jackson or Huntley under center, Orlovsky believes the Ravens are good as long as they lean heavily on running back Derrick Henry.

“He’s Lamar Jackson. He’s one of the greatest players we’ve had in our generation over at least the last decade, but I do think the Ravens can win this game without him.”

However, ESPN’s Marcus Spears stands firmly against this idea.

“I am not going to listen to it. This team has won every season because of him. They have been in the playoffs and the A.F.C. Championship games. They may run. This has been one of the best offensive football teams the last five years in the NFL, and we got one season where the dude got beat up, and I don’t give a damn if you don’t like how he comes to the building.”

Spears sounded utterly disappointed with the notion that the Ravens would be better against the Steelers without Jackson.

After all, Jackson is 6–6 as a starter this season. This hasn’t been his strongest year. But it’s the same two-time MVP, and that version of him will be back sooner or later. If he plays this Sunday, the Ravens need him at his best. However, as Spears says, Baltimore also needs the offensive line to deliver their best.