Lamar Jackson’s Wild Roster Suggestion for John Harbaugh After Ravens Confirmed 100M Extension

The Ravens hold a lot of promise heading into the regular season after going 3 for 3 in the preseason. Everything is slowly clicking into place, pretty evidently, as John Harbaugh is not shying away from offering high praise to the entire locker room. “I know that we’re a really good team.” What makes dynamics healthy is not sky-high compliments from the front office but a payday that matches it in tandem. And Lamar Jackson has found a new addition for Harbaugh, it seems, and it is his longtime nemesis.

The league players who stopwatch-measure their time have a long-standing rivalry with internet personality iShowSpeed. And that list of rivals includes Tyreek “Cheetah” Hill as well. Jackson met iShowSpeed, and the interaction was caught on a now-viral X video making rounds.

The caption read, “Lamar Jackson just pulled up on iShowSpeed and was so impressed with his speed and hands that he said he should sign with the Ravens 😭🔥” Jackson made a lighthearted comment and is seen throwing the ball to Speed, who is running at full gear ahead and deftly catches the ball. This wasn’t a surprise to fans who have been long-time followers of the streamer.

Remember in July when the headlines featured ex-QB Robert Griffin III being drafted by iShowSpeed not once but multiple times? That clip definitely lives in the heads of fans rent-free! Jokes aside, the Ravens definitely seem to be on the right track (even without the addition of iShowSpeed) despite wildfire speculations with recent news of an extension. In fact, the highest-paid safety definitely deserves it all.

John Harbaugh locks down his safety in record record-breaking deal!

The new wave of headlines in Baltimore centers on Kyle Hamilton, who just signed a four-year, $100.4 million extension with the Ravens. The deal includes a record-setting $82 million guaranteed for a safety, shattering the previous mark of $45 million. To say the front office is impressed would be an understatement.

General Manager Eric DeCosta addressed the media with glowing words. “[It’s] well deserved, as you all know. [He’s a] phenomenal player, phenomenal person, a great leader, [and I am] very, very proud of Kyle [and] everything he brings to the community on and off the field, his family, and we think that this really recognizes his impact on our team and in the community. We’re thrilled to get this done and get this off my plate.”

via Imago January 11, 2025: Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton 14 reacts to an official during a wildcard game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. Photo/ Mike Buscher / Cal Media Baltimore USA – ZUMAc04_ 20250111_zma_c04_415 Copyright: xMikexBuscher/CalxSportxMediax

No one is questioning the payday, and praise is directed toward Hamilton. After a rocky start as a rookie, he has become the ultimate Swiss Army knife. He lines up as a safety, a cornerback, a linebacker, and even as a pass rusher. That versatility is what makes Baltimore’s defense so lethal. He is the only defensive back with at least five interceptions and five sacks over the past two seasons. Last year, he gave up just eight yards per completion as the primary defender, ranking sixth-best among all defensive backs.

The résumé screams talent. Hamilton, a first-team All-Pro in 2023, has already stacked five interceptions, 250 tackles, and seven sacks in three seasons. Both the Flock and Hamilton’s family are riding high on gratitude. The franchise has secured a cornerstone, and with Lamar Jackson, can they finally break their playoff curse?