Ravens Locker Room Demand Major Coaching Decision From Jesse Minter After Double Hiring

By Shreyashi Bhattacharjee

Jan 28, 2026 | 11:51 PM EST

Ravens Locker Room Demand Major Coaching Decision From Jesse Minter After Double Hiring

ByShreyashi Bhattacharjee

Jan 28, 2026 | 11:51 PM EST

While the Baltimore Ravens are shaping their new era under head coach Jesse Minter, it looks like voices from the team’s locker room are already influencing major decisions. Recently, it was reported that Minter has already decided to keep the Ravens’ inside linebackers coach, Tyler Santucci, for the 2026 season. Now, the Ravens are retaining two more familiar faces in their coaching staff, largely because the locker room wanted it that way.

“Ravens retaining S&C Coordinator Scott Elliott and Assistant S&C coach Kevin Hartman. Ravens players voiced support for keeping as much of the S&C staff intact as possible after Harbaugh’s departure,” Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reported via X on January 28.

This is a developing story… 

