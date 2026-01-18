brand-logo
Ravens Make Announcement on Josh Allen’s Coach After Firing John Harbaugh

ByUtsav Jain

Jan 18, 2026 | 4:54 PM EST

Ravens Make Announcement on Josh Allen's Coach After Firing John Harbaugh

When you have a championship-caliber team, you need someone used to success and highlight reels to lead your team. With that thought in mind, the Baltimore Ravens might have found the perfect replacement for John Harbaugh, and it’s someone who has helped Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen become the MVP.

The Ravens’ official X handle just dropped the update: “We have completed an interview with Joe Brady for our head coach position.”

Stay tuned; this story is developing…

