Ravens Make Coaching Decision for Jesse Minter After Hiring Ex-Broncos Assistant

Essentials Inside The Story The Ravens continue making early offseason coaching moves under Jesse Minter.

A familiar internal name remains part of the receivers room.

A new hire adds experience from both the NFL and college ranks.

To build his new staff, head coach Jesse Minter is looking both outside the building and within it, pairing a new hire from a rival AFC team with a familiar face who already knows the locker room. The Ravens‘ clear coaching decision directly impacts Minter’s new-look setup.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The #Ravens are expected to name Prentice Gill as assistant wide receivers coach, sources tell @CBSSports,” senior reporter Matt Zenitz wrote on X. “Worked in Baltimore the last two seasons under John Harbaugh. Now expected to be part of Jesse Minter’s Ravens staff as assistant receivers coach.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As Zenitz notes, Gill is a familiar face in the building, having spent the last two seasons as an offensive assistant and coaching fellow, where he worked closely with the receivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

During that stretch, he helped guide Zay Flowers to back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons while also working with Rashod Bateman, DeAndre Hopkins, and Devontez Walker.

Under Gill’s guidance, Zay Flowers emerged as the clear top wideout with 1,211 yards, but the drop-off to Hopkins (330 yards) and Bateman (224 yards) highlights the need for more consistent production across the board, a challenge Gill will now officially tackle. However, Hopkins is heading into free agency, and there is no clear sign he will return in 2026. That likely leaves Flowers, Bateman, and Walker as the primary targets.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Flowers continues to trend upward, although he must reduce the fumbles to reach another level. Bateman exploded for a career-best 756 yards in 2024 but saw his output fall sharply last season. Walker, now entering his third year after meaningful snaps in year two, still has clear upside.

While Gill provides continuity for the current receivers, the Ravens are bringing in a new leader for the room. The team is also hiring former Broncos coach Keary Colbert to be the head wide receivers coach, pairing his experience with Gill’s familiarity

ADVERTISEMENT

Jesse Minter and the Ravens are hiring Keary Colbert as wide receivers coach

The Ravens are also expected to hire Keary Colbert as wide receivers coach, sources tell @CBSSports.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The #Ravens are expected to hire Keary Colbert as wide receivers coach, sources tell @CBSSports,” CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz said.

This season, the Denver Broncos let Colbert go after their receivers struggled with dropped passes. Still, he played a direct role in helping Courtland Sutton reach the Pro Bowl. Sutton just posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2025, only the second of his eight-year career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Colbert coached Denver’s wideouts for three seasons, and for two of those years, he worked alongside Ravens’ new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle. Before Denver, Colbert coached at major college programs like Florida and USC. More importantly, he consistently developed receivers at every stop.

Previously at USC from 2019 to 2021, Colbert helped shape talents such as Drake London, Michael Pittman Jr., and Amon Ra St. Brown. Then, in 2022 in Florida, he worked closely with Ricky Pearsall, now with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Ravens are betting that Colbert’s track record of developing top talent will elevate their receiving corps.