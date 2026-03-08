Ravens Make 8-Figure QB Decision as Lamar Jackson’s Ballooning $74.5 Million Cap Hit Looms

Essentials Inside The Story Lamar’s current cap hit for 2026 is a massive $74.5 million

GM Eric DeCosta hinted at a move after March 11

The front office wants a long-term extension to avoid pushing massive cap hits into 2027 and beyond

When your franchise quarterback sits out four games in a single season, a hamstring one week, a back bruise the next, you cannot treat the backup spot as an afterthought. The Baltimore Ravens learned that lesson in 2025 with Lamar Jackson. And this offseason, they are refusing to make the same mistake twice.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Tyler ‘Snoop’ Huntley is signing a two-year deal worth up to $11 million to return to the Baltimore Ravens,” Adam Schefter shared the update given by Huntley’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

ADVERTISEMENT

That 8-figure commitment keeps one of the most critical depth-chart bonds intact. And for a franchise navigating a loaded offseason, the timing couldn’t be sharper.

ADVERTISEMENT

Huntley entered 2025 as Baltimore’s third-string quarterback behind Lamar Jackson and Cooper Rush. When Rush struggled through two starts, Huntley took over and delivered.

In October, he steered the Ravens to a 30-16 win over the Chicago Bears, throwing for 186 yards and rushing for 53. Then, in a must-win game in Lambeau Field, he dismantled the Green Bay Packers 41-24 with 107 passing yards, one touchdown, and 60 rushing yards. Huntley finished 2-0, with both of his wins coming over playoff-caliber opponents.

ADVERTISEMENT

After going undrafted in 2020, Huntley spent three seasons as Jackson’s primary backup (2021-23). He then cycled through the Cleveland Browns and the Miami Dolphins before returning to Baltimore’s practice squad. In six career seasons, he is 7-9 as a starter, with 3,212 passing yards, 795 rushing yards, and 13 touchdowns.

What’s more is that Baltimore has also boosted their defense by acquiring 5x Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a championship window blown open, the Ravens make sure they have a reliable quarterback if Jackson goes down again. But Tyler Huntley’s new deal is only the surface. Underneath it lies a far more complicated conversation Baltimore needs to have soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lamar Jackson’s contract shadow over Baltimore

Lamar Jackson’s 2026 cap hit stands at $74.5 million, the second highest in the NFL. Baltimore could restructure Jackson’s deal, converting cash into bonus money and clearing more than $30 million in immediate cap space. But that move would push Jackson’s 2027 cap number even higher, making it an unavoidable headache. The Ravens want neither outcome.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, general manager Eric DeCosta was clear in his expectations: a deal will soon take place.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lamar and I have an agreement: we handle business kind of in-house internally,” DeCosta noted. “That worked well for us the last time, and we will continue to have that policy moving forward.”

As for the timeline, DeCosta believes a post March 11 contract restructure could definitely be in the books.

“I think we never have as much cap room as we would like to have, but we feel like we can start at the beginning of the new league year and conduct business,” DeCosta had said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The financial bar is Dak Prescott’s four-year, $240 million deal, averaging $60 million per year. Any new deal for Jackson would have to help make him the highest-paid quarterback in the league. With $104 million cash still remaining on his current deal, Jackson holds leverage, but has stayed publicly silent on negotiations.

Other teams like the Cleveland Browns, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Dallas Cowboys have already restructured their QB contracts to build weapons for 2026. Now, Baltimore joins the hunt under first-year head coach Jesse Minter.

The Ravens are betting big on another deep playoff run. Keeping Tyler Huntley was the straightforward, smart call. Getting Lamar Jackson locked in long term: that’s the real $74.5 million question now.