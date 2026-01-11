Ravens Make Matt Nagy Announcement as John Harbaugh Makes Feelings Clear on Next NFL HC Job

Essentials Inside The Story Ravens accelerate coaching search as Matt Nagy officially enters the frame

John Harbaugh’s future demands quietly reshape Baltimore’s decision-making

League-wide respect keeps Nagy hot despite criticism

The Baltimore Ravens are racing to find their next leader. ‘The urgency comes after a heartbreaking 8-9 season that saw them miss the playoffs for the first time since 2021, putting pressure on the franchise to find a leader who can capitalize on Lamar Jackson’s prime. The search is in full swing, and the front office has officially interviewed five candidates. The latest name added to the list is a former Chiefs coach.

“We have completed an interview with Matt Nagy for our head coach position,” the Ravens announced on X.

As the coaching carousel picked up pace, the Ravens made sure every move was seen. On January 9 alone, Baltimore confirmed completed interviews with Davis Webb, Vance Joseph, and Klint Kubiak, signaling an aggressive start to the process. The following day, the team added Kevin Stefanski to the list, before closing the week by announcing a completed interview with Matt Nagy.

For all the Chiefs fans’ noise around Nagy, the numbers still explain why Baltimore is interested. He was part of Kansas City’s No. 1 scoring offense in 2022. Even amid the Chiefs’ decline under his watch, they still finished mid-pack at No. 15 twice before falling to No. 22 in 2025. Pairing that experience with Lamar Jackson, an MVP in his prime years, gives the Ravens a chance to squeeze immediate production. Nagy once did this with the Chicago Bears as a head coach, where he posted a winning record.

The Ravens’ head coach position became vacant on January 6 after the franchise announced the shocking firing of John Harbaugh. For 18 years, he was the face of Baltimore, but 2025 was a disaster that few saw coming.

Owner Steve Bisciotti decided it was time for a fresh start. He called the decision “incredibly difficult.” Now, the Ravens are out in the market, seeking their fourth head coach in their 29-year tenure. This has brought them to Kansas City’s Offensive Coordinator, Matt Nagy.

Perhaps most importantly, Nagy has learned from Andy Reid himself. His coaching career began under Reid in Philadelphia, and he followed him to the Chiefs Kingdom in 2013. The three-time Super Bowl-winning coach considers Nagy elite, believing he’s ready for a second chance as HC.

“He’s experienced an organization,” Reid said as per CBS. “He’s experienced how you work with an owner… how you have to work with a GM… and he’s had to deal with players and coaches. I think he’s ready to roll, and get out there, and knock it out again.”

While his resume is shining, Nagy also has a history with one of Baltimore’s star players, Roquan Smith. The star linebacker’s journey in the league began under Nagy in Chicago, who drafted him as the eighth overall pick in 2018.

That being said, the Ravens aren’t stopping with Nagy. In the coming days, they might show interest in Brian Flores, Kliff Kingsbury, and Robert Saleh if rumors are to be believed. Meanwhile, coach Harbaugh seems to be in no hurry to begin his next tenure.

John Harbaugh refuses to rush his next act

While the Ravens are moving fast to fill the big hole, their former head coach is also in great demand. Still, he is walking with caution. The franchise’s former head coach in franchise history is being selective about his next move, as NFL insider Jay Glazer reported.

“Just spoke with John Harbaugh who told me that while a ton of teams have reached out to him about their openings he’s going to take the weekend and narrow down to maybe 3 or 4 to go interview for rather than all across the board,” Glazer wrote on X.

Before Baltimore ever became his home, John Harbaugh had already carved out a rare NFL path. He entered the league through special teams, working his way up with the Eagles before earning his first head-coaching shot in 2008. Teams like the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns already seem to have their eyes on him.

But Harbaugh isn’t looking for just another job. Reports suggest he wants a lucrative contract (at least $20 million per year), a huge budget for his staff, and full control over the roster. The 63-year-old coach knows what he brings to the table and is in no hurry to find another home.