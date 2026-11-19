Marlon Humphrey has been deactivated from the Baltimore Ravens’ game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 after head coach Jesse Minter sent him home from practice for one game after making offensive comments about the city on his podcast.

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Jamison Hensley on X confirmed that Humphrey has been deactivated from Sunday’s game.

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“Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey has been deactivated for Sunday’s game, Jesse Nantes announced. It’s for one game. Minter sent Humphrey home. This comes one day after Humphrey’s derogatory comment about Baltimore on his podcast.”

Addressing reporters on Thursday, Minter said, “After a lot of internal conversations, obviously with myself and the leadership of the organization, we’ve decided to deactivate Marlon for this game, this upcoming week. Truthfully, I know there’s going to be a lot of questions. Most of it, again, I said this yesterday, these conversations are very, very personal and private, and to me, need to remain that for the good of the team and the organization.”

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Minter confirmed that the deactivation applies to the Week 11 game in Charlotte, though the coach declined to outline what the 30-year-old cornerback must do to return to the lineup in Week 12, stating those conversations will remain in-house.

Humphrey made offensive comments about Baltimore in response to a question in a now-deleted podcast. “They’re best at making criminals,” he said, before adding after his co-host reacted, “Yeah no, that’s obviously going to get cut out.” The clip has since been shared online and caused outrage.

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This is not the first time that Humphrey’s social media posts have caused backlash in Baltimore. In 2022, the cornerback posted a story on Instagram as he drove through Brewers Hill, tagging the location as ‘Ghetto Streets of Baltimore’. The post has resurfaced on X in light of the recent backlash.

Humphrey has since apologized in the locker room on Wednesday.

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“I would like to apologize for some comments on my podcast I had yesterday, to the city of Baltimore,” he said.

However, Baltimore’s mayor, Brandon Scott, said that this was not sufficient. “While we acknowledge Marlon’s apology, a verbal apology is not enough,” he said.

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The Ravens took action against Humphrey on Thursday. While the head coach remained tight-lipped about conversations within the team on Wednesday, Minter made it clear that he has a lot of respect for the city.

“Just speaking for myself, I love this city, and I know what this city means to me and my family, and the opportunity that we’ve been granted here,” he said. After sending Humphrey home from practice on Thursday, Minter added: “I would say this: he’s very remorseful. I think he really understands that words mean a lot, especially to people in this city, and when you say something like that, it’s not a reflection of our team and our organization and how we want to operate.”

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With Humphrey being deactivated, the Ravens lose a key starter in their defensive backfield. The cornerback has made 10 appearances in 2026, registering 40 tackles, nine passes defended, and two forced fumbles. Chidobe Awuzie can be seen in second place in the official depth chart, while T.J. Tampa Jr. is listed behind Nate Wiggins, serving as the team’s backup cornerback.

With the Ravens sitting at 4-6 overall and on a five-game losing streak following their 23-20 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, the pressure is on the defense. They will face the 4-5 Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, but will be missing their longest-tenured cornerback.