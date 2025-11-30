Michael Phelps Leads Congratulations for Ravens Star Following Personal Announcement

Essentials Inside The Story After his career milestone, Ravens' star shares engagement news

Michael Phelps reacts to Mark Andrews' personal update

Fans flood social media with congratulations on Andrews' engagement

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is stacking major milestones this week, both on the field and in his personal life. Two weeks ago, he became the franchise’s all-time leader in receiving yards. Then, in the Week 13 matchup, he added the Ravens’ all-time leader in catches by securing his career catch number 472. But Andrews didn’t stop there as he surprised fans with an even bigger announcement.

On November 29, Mark Andrews confirmed through an Instagram post that he is officially engaged to his girlfriend, Elena Yates. He posted photos of the proposal along with a heartfelt caption that read, “I love you forever.”

It was simple, genuine, and deeply personal news shared by the Ravens star. As such, fans and athletes across the sports world rushed to congratulate him. Olympic gold-medalist Michael Phelps, who has long supported the Ravens, wasted no time dropping a warm “Congrats !!” comment under Andrews’ post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Andrews (@mandrews) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Isn’t it surprising to see one of the greatest athletes ever cheering for a Ravens star? The Ravens’ official Instagram account also joined in. They added a sweet “Congratulations 💜,” showing how much Mark Andrews means to the organization.

The proposal photos shared by Mark Andrews further captured the warm moment. In one of the photos, Andrews knelt on one knee beside a decorated Christmas tree in a cozy, festive room. A fireplace glowed behind the couple. Even their dog made an appearance in the photos, staring straight at the camera as if joining the celebration.

In some of the photos, the newly engaged couple shared an intimate kiss, while Elena flaunted her diamond ring. But the highlight of the post was the photo in which Elena covered her mouth in shock as Mark Andrews placed the ring on her finger. It felt like a scene straight from a holiday movie. As such, Elena also jumped into the comments to express her excitement.

“Best night ever, I’m the luckiest girl ever!!!!!,” Elena commented.

The love story between Mark Andrews and Elena goes way back to 2023. Elena had revealed that they had connected over a dinner date and instantly hit it off. Elena later introduced their relationship to the world through a TikTok video.

“I’ve been going to a lot of football games,” Elena had revealed in the TikTok video. “My boyfriend is a tight end for the Baltimore Ravens, which is fun. My roommates and I watch his games every Sunday.”

It seemed playful at the time, but now it’s clear how meaningful that chapter was for Andrews’ fiancée. Since then, Elena has frequently posted her moments with Andrews on Instagram. And now, after more than two years together, Andrews decided it was time to take the next big step. And the NFL community showed up in full force to celebrate that decision.

The NFL world reacts to Mark Andrews’ engagement

San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle was one of the notable athletes who dropped by to congratulate Mark Andrews on his engagement.

“Congrats, Mark,” Kittle wrote.

Kittle’s comment felt like a friendly nod from one star tight end to another. But the congratulations didn’t stop with athletes. Elena’s sister, Ava, also chimed in with a heartfelt message for the couple.

“SO INSANELY HAPPY!!!! Congrats, you two! & Welcome to the family, Mark 🤍,” Ava commented

It felt like a genuine embrace for the Ravens star from the Yates family. But then fans also filled the comments with joy and excitement for the couple.

“Omg congratulations!!! So happy for you 💕,” one fan wrote.

“SO EXCITED FOR YOU GUYS ❤️❤️❤️,” another fan commented.

But some fans also focused on the diamond ring that Mark Andrews put on his fiancée’s finger.

“The ringggg 😍😍😍,” one fan commented.

However, other fans also took the moment to express their hopes for another ring from Mark Andrews. Since the NFL season is already halfway through, one fan expressed their desire to see the Ravens star collect a Super Bowl ring, too.

“Yo, get us a ring this year and make this memory even more valuable,” a fan joked.

Will that happen? It’s hard to say. The Ravens are 6-6 this season, and the path to a Super Bowl looks tough. But Mark Andrews has logged 37 receptions for 332 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games this season. He’s hitting career milestones and personal milestones at the same time. So, fans might not be wrong to expect that momentum to carry forward with Andrews.