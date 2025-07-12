Marlon Humphrey Admits Latching to Nick Saban’s Habit & Reveals Biggest Takeaway from Ex-Alabama Coach

Fourth quarter, Week 16 of the 2024 season. Heinz Field. Russell Wilson drops back, eyeing his target. In a flash, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey reads the play like a familiar script, plants his feet, and explodes towards the ball. Subsequently, he snags the interception and takes it 37 yards to the house.

As he crosses the goal line, a subtle taunt. The ball extended towards a chasing Steelers defender – it’s not just swagger. Indeed, it’s the punctuation mark on a season where Humphrey racked up 6 INTs (tied for 3rd in the NFL), 15 PDs. Also, he solidified his spot as a First-Team All-Pro (his second nod). This wasn’t just athleticism. It was the culmination of lessons learned at the feet of a master.

Loafers, Leverage & Legacy: The footwork philosophy that anchored Humphrey’s game

The master? None other than Nick Saban. And the lessons? They started not with complex schemes, but with something deceptively simple. “From the football perspective that Saban taught me,” Humphrey revealed on a recent podcast, “it was probably ‘starts for DB—you can’t do anything without your feet. And that really is just the name of the game.’” That certainly worked, but the host dug deeper.

Kevin Clark, probing deeper, asked the natural follow-up: “What does ‘using your feet’ mean as a DB?” Humphrey’s answer cut to the core of defensive back artistry: “The biggest thing is just balance, you know? A lot of it is leverage versus leverage. It really comes down to the balance of how your feet are.” He elaborated, “You really can’t do anything when you get outside of your frame. It doesn’t matter how strong you are up top without the balance of your feet. They’re limited in what you can do.” It’s the foundational truth Saban hammered home, sometimes in the most unexpected ways.

“I remember one of my first times meeting Saban as a recruit,” Humphrey recalled with a chuckle. “He got up in his slacks and started sliding side to side. He’s in a full suit, some slacks, some loafers, and I’m like, all right.” Imagine the scene: the legendary coach, likely already plotting dynasties, demonstrating fundamental DB footwork in his office wear.

“There’s no better way to teach than to just get up and do it,” Humphrey acknowledged. “That was one of my first meetings, and he just stepped step step. That’s the biggest thing I got from those practices.” It was a vivid, unforgettable lesson in the non-negotiable importance of footwork – the bedrock of Humphrey’s career 19 INTs and 91 PDs.

But while the footwork lesson was crucial on the field, Humphrey absorbed something arguably more valuable from Saban off it. The true secret sauce wasn’t just in the steps, but in the stillness. “I took more from him off the field. This guy is one of the greatest coaches of all time,” Humphrey emphasized.

The notepad never lies: Saban’s quiet discipline that rewired Humphrey’s mindset

He observed a relentless habit: “Every single meeting, every single time I saw him, he had a notepad and was taking notes on whoever was talking.” This wasn’t performative. In fact, it was the embodiment of a growth mindset. “He always kept trying to build—there was always something to take.” This observation became Humphrey’s own blueprint for continuous improvement. “Now, whenever there’s a meeting—even if it’s an hour long—I try to take just one thing from anyone who gets up and talks.” That’s a good thing to follow.

Think about that. The greatest college coach ever, a man with 7 national titles, still saw every interaction, every meeting, as a potential source of knowledge. He approached leadership with the humility of a perpetual student, notebook perpetually open. Humphrey internalized this.

USA Today via Reuters Dec 25, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) during the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

It’s the discipline that transforms raw talent. For instance, the world-class speed that made him a silver medalist hurdler at the World Youth Championships, into sustained NFL excellence. Indeed, it’s the habit that fuels a $97.5 M contract and a career spanning 116 games (all starts). This relentless pursuit of the ‘one thing’ mirrors the meticulousness required to excel at cornerback. That’s where inches and milliseconds define success or failure. It’s about finding an edge, however small, in a league where, as Omar Little famously quipped in ‘The Wire’, ‘The game’s the same. Just got more fierce.’

Humphrey’s journey—from watching Saban slide in loafers to his own 2024 season boasting an 81.0 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade (8th among CBs) and an elite 83.4 coverage grade (5th)—is a testament to latching onto foundational truths. The feet provide the balance, the leverage, the power to make plays like that iconic pick-six against Pittsburgh. The notepad provides the mindset: the understanding that greatness isn’t a static destination. But a continuous process of building, brick by brick, note by note.

Saban didn’t just teach Humphrey how to play corner. He taught him how to learn, how to lead, and how to sustain excellence. In the high-stakes NFL arena, where fleeting moments forge legends, Humphrey carries those twin legacies. That is, the precise dance of the feet and the quiet discipline of the notepad, as his most powerful weapons. The game evolves, schemes change, but the foundation that Saban laid? That’s built to last.