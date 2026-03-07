Marlon Humphrey Calls Out ‘Fake Mad’ Fans After Ravens Land Maxx Crosby

Essentials Inside The Story Humphrey dismisses fan backlash after Ravens surrender two first-round picks

Crosby posted 10.5 sacks last season despite knee injury setbacks

Ravens finished 28th in sacks, prompting aggressive defensive overhaul

Some fans aren’t too happy with the Baltimore Ravens after their blockbuster trade. They already had a 2-time NFL MVP quarterback, Lamar Jackson. Now, they have acquired an All-Pro edge rusher in Maxx Crosby. However, the hefty price that the Ravens paid has stood out, but cornerback Marlon Humphrey is having none of it.

“Yall be fake mad,” said Marlon Humphrey on X. “At least fake it better.”

The Ravens got Crosby in exchange for the 2026 first-round and the 2027 first-round pick. Many fans were against losing two first-round picks. No doubt Crosby is an All-Pro edge rusher with great numbers, but he’s also close to 29.

The veteran spent his seven-year NFL career with the Raiders and recorded 10 sacks, 45 solo tackles, and two forced fumbles in limited game time last season. But there are other factors the fans are considering besides his metrics.

Injury is a major issue on his part. Last season, he suffered a serious knee injury in Week 7. He took a direct hit on an already injured knee, causing him to leave the field during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs. Although he played through most of the games, he was placed on IR for the last two games. Following the season, the five-time Pro Bowler underwent a meniscus surgery. Currently, he is recovering after the surgery.

Even in 2024, he suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 2, limiting him to 12 games. He underwent surgery after the season. So, the records indicate him being injury-prone.

The Ravens were almost $18 million under the cap space before the trade. But after the trade, they are over by about $10 million, making them the second-last team in cap space. Despite the potential shortcomings, cornerback Marlon Humphrey believes that the fans are faking their rage. Having someone like Crosby only boosts the franchise’s chances at the Super Bowl.

Lamar Jackson’s reaction highlights Maxx Crosby’s potential

The Baltimore Ravens have begun their overhaul. First, they fired their long-term head coach, John Harbaugh. And now, they have sacrificed two first-round draft picks to get Maxx Crosby.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders Sep 28, 2025 Paradise, Nevada, USA Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby 98 looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Paradise Allegiant Stadium Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKiyoshixMiox 20250928_kdn_ma1_293

While the trade has taken place to reinforce the defense, the 2-time team MVP couldn’t hide his reaction. While the X post didn’t reveal much, it had a smiling face with a “BOOM” gif attached, hinting at the dynamic impact of the veteran player.

Since being drafted in 2019, Crosby has made himself a prominent figure in the Raiders’ defense. To date, he has 69.5 sacks, 29 pass deflections, 11 forced fumbles, and a whopping 439 tackles.

Meanwhile, in 2024, the picture was bleak for the Ravens, finishing 28th in total sacks (30). Bringing in an elite edge-rusher could also help improve the numbers and bring back the stability between defense and offense.

It has been 13 seasons since the Ravens last won a Super Bowl. With Lamar Jackson on the offense and Maxx Crosby in defense, newly appointed head coach Jesse Minter will hope to put an end to the drought.