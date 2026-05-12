Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey Confesses Rejecting 6-Figures From Teammate in Cryptic Post: “Turned Him Down”

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey is entering a crucial stage of his career with the Baltimore Ravens. His current contract continues to have a major impact on the team’s salary cap, sparking speculation about what the organisation could do next. The Ravens may choose to restructure his deal, offer him an extension, or eventually explore the possibility of moving on. Amid the uncertainty surrounding his future, Humphrey has added even more intrigue off the field with a cryptic post on social media.

“A teammate just called me, offering to send me six figures…. I turned him down, though. All money ain’t good money. 💯” Marlon Humphrey posted on X.

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His recent cryptic post quickly got fans talking, with some calling it “dry snitching” while others questioned the timing and what he really meant. Marlon Humphrey didn’t offer any explanation with that update, but the post only added more fuel to the ongoing conversation about his future with the team, especially with his contract situation still hanging over everything.

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Humphrey signed a five-year, $98.75 million extension in 2020, and that deal runs through the 2026 season. In the final year of his contract, Marlon Humphrey is set to carry a $26.3 million cap hit and a $22.9 million dead cap figure, according to Spotrac. This has made him one of the highest-paid cornerbacks. This is why his contract has been attracting much debate regarding the Ravens’ plans going forward and looking for flexibility under the salary cap.

One option is a contract restructure, which could open up more than $13 million in cap space. But that would also affect how the deal looks in later years, so it is not a simple fix. Even with that number in focus, team leadership has continued to show support when asked about the possibility of his contract restructuring.

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“Not necessarily.” “I do expect him to be on the team,” DeCosta said. “I love Marlon.”

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Another possibility is a role change instead of a roster move. Rather than trading or releasing him, Baltimore could adjust where and how Marlon Humphrey plays to better fit the team’s evolving defense.

On the field, Humphrey is still producing. He started 15 games last season, finished with 68 tackles, broke up 13 passes, and led the team with four interceptions for the second straight year. He remains a physical, versatile defender who can play outside corner or slide inside when needed.

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Still, ESPN recently listed him among veterans facing pressure and on a ‘hot seat” as Baltimore reshapes its secondary.

Marlon Humphrey lands on a list of veterans on the hot seat

An ESPN offseason report by Ben Solak pointed to several experienced NFL players whose roles could change after the draft, and Marlon Humphrey was one of the names mentioned for the Baltimore Ravens. However, he is not necessarily under any threat of losing his job. Rather, the ‘hot seat’ indicates that there is increasing pressure on his position.

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The primary concerns regarding Humphrey are his age and the position he plays. Last year, he had a lot of chances to play as a nickel corner, making 264 snaps. However, this position brought mixed results and created some doubts about whether that position best fits his strengths at this stage of his career.

In addition, the offseason moves by the Ravens made it even more complicated for him. The team picked up Chandler Rivers from Duke University in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The undersized rookie cornerback is very suitable for the role and is seen as a long-term option inside.

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If Rivers progresses fast enough to fill this role, it will most likely push Humphrey into the role of an outside corner back, which appears to be a spot that he plays much better from statistically. Specifically, he showed a 61.5% overage success rate when playing outside the corner, compared to 46.9% in the slot, showing a clear drop in performance when he was used inside.

This is not a situation where Humphrey’s value is fading. It is more about the right fit and competition.