Marlon Humphrey Makes Eye-Opening Admission on Controversial Refs Call Against Patriots’ Kayshon Boutte

Essentials Inside The Story Marlon Humphrey speaks out after an uncalled contact involving Kayshon Boutte.

Officials ruled on catch mechanics, not defensive contact.

Patriots won, but Boutte exited after the play.

A single snap late Sunday night turned into one of the most debated moments of the weekend. Hours later, the clearest answer came from Baltimore cornerback Marlon Humphrey himself, whose candid admission cut through the noise and reignited questions about consistency in NFL officiating.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m not gonna lie,” Humphrey said on the 26HumpP Podcast. “I honestly feel like I tackled. I’m pretty sure that should’ve been a PI, but they didn’t call it so I’ll take it.” He described the play as “freaking weird,” noting how long the ball hung in the air and how awkward the moment felt in real time.

The play unfolded with 3:19 remaining. From his own 44-yard line, Drake Maye launched a deep pass toward Kayshon Boutte. As the ball descended near the 10-yard line, Marlon Humphrey wrapped Boutte up before it arrived. Boutte still managed to get his hands on the ball while being pulled down, but it slipped free as he hit the turf.

ADVERTISEMENT

No flag was thrown.

The reaction was swift. Patriots players signaled for a call. The sideline erupted in disbelief. NBC’s broadcast team was taken aback. Rules analyst Terry McAulay didn’t hold back. “That was pass interference,” he stated on air.

Yet the officials remained silent. Later, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel mentioned he never got an explanation for the no-call.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They just told me you have to survive the ground,” Vrabel said. “I’m very aware of the catch rule. That’s all I got.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The ruling focused on why it wasn’t a catch, rather than addressing why a defender tackled a receiver before the ball arrived. Marlon Humphrey’s candid response only sharpened the contrast. He didn’t argue technique, nor did he blame positioning. He admitted the obvious. It should’ve been flagged.

The Patriots moved on regardless. They completed the drive and ultimately won 28-24. But the impact was significant. Boutte suffered a head injury on the play and didn’t return.

The moment moved on. But the bigger picture stayed the same. Baltimore may be struggling in the standings, yet its players are still earning respect around the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ravens lead Pro Bowl selections as playoff picture slips away

Success isn’t always about where you stand in the rankings. Sometimes, it’s about the individual accolades you receive. That’s the contradiction that defines Baltimore’s season. The Ravens are hanging by a thread in the playoff race, yet when it came time for the Pro Bowl honors, they were the team that shone the brightest.

Baltimore placed six players in the Pro Bowl Games, tied for the most in the NFL with the Broncos, 49ers, and Seahawks. The Ravens’ selections were Patrick Ricard, Zay Flowers, Tyler Linderbaum, Roquan Smith, Kyle Hamilton, and Jordan Stout.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, this recognition comes with a tough reality. Baltimore currently sits at 7-8, with just a 9% chance of making the playoffs, according to Next Gen Stats. In contrast, the AFC South-leading Jaguars managed to snag only one selection, their long snapper Ross Matiscik.

Across the league, other contenders weren’t far behind. The Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, and Los Angeles Chargers each had five players chosen. On the flip side, the Jets, Saints, and Vikings ended up with none.

At quarterback, the AFC group features Josh Allen, Drake Maye, and Justin Herbert. The NFC counters with Sam Darnold, Dak Prescott, and Matthew Stafford.

ADVERTISEMENT

Milestones were also reached. Travis Kelce made his 11th Pro Bowl appearance, tying Jason Witten for the second-most ever at his position. Kyle Juszczyk hit No. 10, the highest for any fullback. Quenton Nelson and Ja’Marr Chase continued their impressive streaks, and Micah Parsons made history on the defensive side of the Pro Bowl.

Nineteen players were first-time selections, including Eagles rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

The Pro Bowl Games are set to take place in San Francisco, featuring skills competitions and a flag football game, with Jerry Rice and Steve Young stepping in as coaches.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the Ravens, the roster earned respect, but the standings never followed.