Marlon Humphrey Reveals Mike Tomlin’s Message After Ravens Game Amid Uncertain Baltimore Future

Essentials Inside The Story Humphrey faces uncertainty after Ravens’ collapse and defensive questions

Season-ending loss sparks reflection as Baltimore weighs potential defensive changes

Tomlin’s message offers encouragement amid painful elimination

As he recuperates from missing out on the playoffs, Marlon Humphrey has found solace in the opponent’s head coach’s words. The Ravens had entered the Week 18 game with only one scenario: beat the Steelers or get eliminated. After defensive struggles this season, the Ravens may bring a big shift next season, and several defensive players face uncertainty, including Humphrey. But Mike Tomlin’s words offer the player encouragement.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Even during the game, I go over to the Steelers’ sideline while somebody was down, and Mike Tomlin gives me a message, and it encouraged me. I can still be an excellent player in this league. Teams still look at me like an elite player, and I can figure this thing out.” The Ravens said on the franchise’s YouTube Channel, ” We’ve had limited conversations, but he ( Mike Tomlin) is a great coach, and what he said definitely encouraged me.”

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 25: Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey 44 lines up during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers on November 25, 2024, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire NFL: NOV 25 Ravens at Chargers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241125381

The cornerback reflected on his future in a post-game press conference, acknowledging the Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s encouraging words. When asked about his future with the Ravens, Humphrey acknowledged that there could be significant changes due to the team’s elimination this season, which is the nature of the business.

ADVERTISEMENT

While this wasn’t his finest campaign, the 29-year-old still performed at a level slightly higher than last season. Compared to 2024, he finished with one tackle more this year (68). He was a part of the Ravens’ shutout victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15, though he only had two tackles attributed to himself.

Despite Marlon Humphrey floating the idea of changes, the numbers do not paint Baltimore’s defense as broken. The Ravens finished ninth in PFF run-defense grade and 15th overall on defense, a unit that sat firmly in the league’s middle class. Not elite, nor alarming.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the consequences, there was a moment in the game where the Ravens could have taken the game home as well. For a team that clawed its way back from a 0-5 start to the season, this still feels like a victory in itself. But it all came down to one kick that cost the Ravens dearly. And Tomlin had his two cents about the same.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Tomlin reflects on the Ravens’ missed opportunity to win the game

After the game, Tomlin spoke to the reporters about the game as the Steelers now have a chance to get their first playoff win in about a decade. The head coach spoke about that pivotal moment where the Ravens could have closed the game out.

“You know how it is,” Tomlin told the reporters. “If my aunt had male parts, she’d be my uncle.”

For Tomlin, the past was the past, and it couldn’t be changed. Before Pittsburgh even had a chance to celebrate, Baltimore had the door wide open. With everything on the line, rookie kicker Tyler Loop pushed a 44-yard field goal wide as time expired, a miss that would have clinched the AFC North and a playoff berth. Instead, the miss flipped the night instantly, sealing a 26–24 Steelers win and bringing the Ravens’ season to a sudden, painful end.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless of what could have been, the only thing on the head coach’s mind now would certainly be their home matchup against the Texans and trying to get that playoff win that has long alluded them. The AFC Wild Card Round of the 2026 NFL Playoffs will be held at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The game is scheduled for Monday, January 12, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET.