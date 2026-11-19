Marlon Humphrey has spent all 10 of his NFL seasons with the Ravens, so a remark about Baltimore on his own podcast was always going to get noticed. He apologized to reporters on Wednesday, but the matter didn’t stay there. The cornerback has since taken a further step.

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“It appears Marlon Humphrey’s last podcast episode has been deleted from his YouTube page. On the left, a screengrab of the video when it was still up. On the right, his most recent videos. https://youtube.com/@26HumP/videos,” BaltimoreBanner reporter Jonas Shaffer posted on X.

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Shaffer also posted screenshots showing that the latest episode of The Marlon Humphrey Show had disappeared from YouTube shortly after it went live. Once the clip began circulating, it was easy to see why.

On a new episode of the show, the Ravens cornerback was asked what Baltimore does best. He started with the safe answers, naming “The Star-Spangled Banner” and National Bohemian beer, according to ESPN. Then he gave a very different one.

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“They’re best at making criminals,” Humphrey said on the show. “Yeah, no, that’s obviously going to get cut out.”

It wasn’t cut in time. The remark spread quickly, and the reaction in the city was angry.

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After practice, Marlon Humphrey spoke to reporters and tried to take it back.

“As you guys know, I’ve been here my whole career,” Humphrey said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com. “Spent lots of offseasons here, welcomed a son here. I’m an investor in the city, an investor in different areas (and) parts of the state. Obviously, I do know the effect that words have, and just would like to apologize for those comments.”

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Ravens head coach Jesse Minter also addressed the situation at his press conference on Wednesday. He didn’t get into specifics and said any further conversations on the matter will stay between “these walls.”

Mayor Brandon Scott answered on social media, and he wasn’t satisfied.

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“While we acknowledge Marlon’s apology, a verbal apology is not enough. Baltimore is a city full of young Black boys who look to the Ravens as a beacon of light in their lives, and to have someone who looks like them who wears a Baltimore Ravens jersey relegate them to becoming criminals cuts deeper,” Scott said in a statement.

“I wonder how he would feel if prominent Baltimoreans used their platforms to imply that Baltimore once produced great defensive backs, but we have recently lost our way. They wouldn’t do that because our team and city are supposed to be united as one. Baltimore versus the world.”

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He then invited Humphrey to sit down with Baltimoreans who have returned to their communities and now help others avoid the mistakes they made.

Humphrey has now taken a step that goes beyond words, which is the kind of response the mayor said was missing.