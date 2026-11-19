Four-time Pro Bowler Marlon Humphrey made a $10,000 donation to struggling local small businesses and restaurants in January 2021, stating on social media that “Nothing better than getting a good meal at a Baltimore restaurant..!” but nearly 6 years later, in the 10th season of his Ravens career, he is now the center of controversy in the city.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After the Baltimore Ravens cornerback, Marlon Humphrey, stated on his podcast on Wednesday, “They are best at making criminals,” Baltimore locals found a past social media post made by the veteran defender in 2022. Both posts have since been trending online.

ADVERTISEMENT

A user commented on X: “Marlon Humphrey has been hating on Baltimore for years. He posted this in 2022, tagging his location as ‘Ghetto Streets of Baltimore’ as he drives through….Brewers Hill.”

On Wednesday, November 18, WJZ Sports Director Alex Glaze posted a clip of The Marlon Humphrey Show where the defensive back was asked what Baltimore is best at making.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marlon replied, “What’s Baltimore best at making? They’re best at making criminals.” He added, “Yeah, that’s obviously going to be cut.”

Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott criticised the comments on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While we acknowledge Marlon’s apology, a verbal apology is not enough,” Scott said. “Baltimore is a city full of young Black boys who look to the Ravens as a beacon of light in their lives, and to have someone that looks like them who wears a Baltimore Ravens jersey relegate them to becoming criminals cuts deeper.

“I wonder how he would feel if prominent Baltimoreans used their platforms to imply that Baltimore once produced great defensive backs but we have recently lost our way. They wouldn’t do that because our team and city are supposed to be united as one. Baltimore versus the world.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, locals shared past videos and social media posts of Humphrey. His comments were perceived as disrespectful to the city despite Humphrey’s own acknowledgment that it was inappropriate. On Wednesday, November 18, Humphrey made comments to reporters at the team’s Owings Mills facility.

“I would like to apologize for some comments on my podcast to the city of Baltimore,” he said. “As you guys know, I’ve been here my whole career. Spent lots of offseasons here. Welcomed a son here and I’m an investor in the city. And obviously, I do know the effect that words have and just like to apologize for those comments.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in the aftermath of the Ravens losing 23-20 in their fifth straight loss on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers, fans were heard shouting “Marlon Humphrey, bro. F–k Marlon Humphrey” as they left M&T Bank Stadium. Humphrey, however, downplayed the fan backlash.

“There’s no such thing as bad media,” he said. “It brings me joy that someone wakes up in the morning and has Marlon Humphrey on his mind, good, bad or ugly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, on November 3, he questioned fans’ reactions, asking, “When are they not freaking out, to be honest?”

While some fans booed and the mayor criticized, teammates defended Humphrey. Inside the locker room, safety Kyle Hamilton addressed Humphrey’s remarks, saying he is “one of my good friends on this team,” adding, “his whole career, he can be slightly abrasive at times, but that’s just him.”

Head coach Jesse Minter didn’t comment publicly on internal team discussions, but added, “I think conversations like that remain private between these walls. Just speaking for myself, I love this city.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The noise surrounding off-field issues comes at a challenging time for Marlon Humphrey, who is earning $19 million in the final year of his deal. The All-Pro has recorded zero INTs, six missed tackles, and 26 catches allowed out of 43 targets for 430 yards in 10 games this season.