Massive Blow for Ravens as Concerns Raised Over Lamar Jackson’s Fitness Ahead of Falcons Clash

The Baltimore Ravens were flying high with a 14-point lead against the Tennessee Titans when quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered an injury. With five seconds remaining in the first half, Jackson scrambled to escape the pocket, but Titans defensive end Jermaine Johnson II brought him down from behind. Johnson tried to stop the quarterback, but he went down on Jackson’s left ankle as the two players fell to the ground. Jackson did not return to the game after the play.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After the injury, Lamar Jackson left the stadium wearing a protective boot around his ankle. Initial reports suggested that the quarterback could be day-to-day or week-to-week for the upcoming games. However, Jackson is now expected to miss Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons, although he still has an outside chance of playing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is dealing with a sprained ankle that gives him only an outside chance to play Sunday against the #Falcons, sources say,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. “Jackson could end up missing multiple games based on how rehab goes, but the injury is not considered long-term or surgical.”

The Ravens are 3-1, so Jackson missing one game would not have been a major problem. However, as Rapoport reported, the injury could result in Jackson missing multiple games. That could turn out to be a major setback for Baltimore, especially because the team’s bye week does not arrive until Week 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest update comes after head coach Jesse Minter suggested that the injury would not require Jackson to miss an extended period. Minter did acknowledge that Jackson could miss Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, but at the time, the injury did not appear serious enough to raise concerns about him missing multiple games.

“I don’t know the chances yet; we’re still gathering a lot of the information and the imaging and things like that, just dealing with a little bit of an ankle, and we’ll kind of see where that shakes out. I have full trust and confidence in him that when it’s ready to roll, we’ll roll and go from there,” Minter said on Monday afternoon. “I really don’t think it’s going to be crazy long-term, but we’ll see what happens.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Before leaving the game, Jackson completed 15 of his 20 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns. To fill in for No. 8, Tyler Huntley suited up and completed eight of his nine attempts for 63 yards. Huntley did not throw a touchdown or an interception, but the Ravens held on for a 24-18 home victory over the Titans.

With Jackson not expected to be healthy enough to start Sunday, Huntley will likely take his place. This would be Huntley’s first start of the 2026 season and his third start for the Ravens in the past two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last season, Jackson missed four games because of a hamstring injury and a back contusion. The Ravens went 2-2 in those games, while the two-time MVP finished the 2025 season with a 6-7 record as a starter. Over the course of his professional career, Jackson has missed 13 games because of injuries.

The Ravens will continue to monitor Jackson throughout the week. While Minter does not believe the injury will be long-term, the possibility of Jackson missing multiple games has created immediate concern for Baltimore.