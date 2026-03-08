Maxx Crosby’s Contract Set for ‘Adjustment’ After Ravens Inherit DE’s $29M Deal – Report

Essentials Inside The Story Ravens acquire Maxx Crosby in major offseason trade.

Baltimore adds one of the NFL’s most productive pass rushers.

Attention now turns to what comes next after the move.

Maxx Crosby is officially moving from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Baltimore Ravens, one of the biggest trades of the NFL offseason. The five-time Pro Bowler is expected to make an immediate impact, boosting a Baltimore defense that struggled last season. On Sunday, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk shared a reel on Instagram, saying the big question now is whether Crosby will receive a new contract after joining Baltimore.

“I suspect there will be an adjustment, and I suspect that the Ravens are smart enough to know you need to have something ready to go,” Mike Florio said. “It needs to be pre-negotiated, and you get it done not long after Max Crosby officially becomes a member of the Ravens.”

Confirmed Friday night, the trade sends a massive haul to Las Vegas, with Baltimore parting with two first-round picks, a 2026 first-round pick, and a 2027 first-rounder to Las Vegas for Crosby. Teams like the Dallas Cowboys also showed strong interest, but the Ravens’ offer won the bidding.

Crosby’s impact is clear from his career stats. Since entering the NFL in 2019, he has 69.5 sacks, over 130 tackles for loss, and 360 quarterback pressures, 29 more than the next closest player over that span. He has recorded four double-digit sack seasons, showing consistent elite performance.

The Raiders, meanwhile, struggled last season, finishing 3-14. Crosby still finished with 10 sacks but missed the last two games due to a knee injury. His leadership and talent have made him a top target for teams seeking a game-changing pass rusher.

Crosby now joins a Ravens team that ended 2025 with 8-9, missing the playoffs and firing longtime coach John Harbaugh. Baltimore desperately needed to improve its pass rush, which recorded just 30 sacks, the fewest in 15 years. With Crosby on the roster, the Ravens instantly have their most decorated and feared pass rusher since Terrell Suggs, the franchise sack leader from 2003 to 2018.

This trade signals a clear divergence in strategy: a full-scale rebuild for the Raiders and a Super Bowl push for the Ravens. For Las Vegas, it signals a rebuild; for Baltimore, it is a statement that they are serious about competing. The focus now shifts to Crosby’s contract, as any adjustments to the remaining years of his deal will be the next chapter in this blockbuster trade.

Contract Change Expected After Ravens Inherit DE’s $29M Deal

The next big focus for Baltimore is Maxx Crosby’s contract. The Ravens are inheriting the remaining years of the three-year, $106.5 million extension he signed with the Raiders in 2025, which carries an average annual value of about $35.5 million. Experts believe the structure could still be adjusted as the pass-rusher market continues to rise.

“The next question is, will he get a new contract on the way through the door?” Mike Florio said in the video. Florio noted that the Ravens are inheriting the remaining years of Crosby’s contract, which includes salary figures of around $29 million in some seasons. “The Ravens are inheriting the final four years of his current deal at a payout of $29 million per year on average. That is a great deal for the Ravens.”

While Crosby’s old contract briefly made him the highest-paid non-quarterback, the market has since surpassed him. A new deal with the Ravens would likely include higher guarantees and performance bonuses to place him back among top defenders like Micah Parsons and T.J. Watt, reflecting his true value.

Crosby’s presence alone elevates the defense, and a revised deal ensures the team retains him long-term while staying competitive financially. How Baltimore handles Crosby’s contract will be under scrutiny. The remaining years of his extension and any potential adjustments highlight the team’s determination to secure elite talent and push for a playoff run in 2026.