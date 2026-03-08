Maxx Crosby’s Wife Rachel Sends Heartfelt Message After DE’s First Statement as Ravens Player

Essentials Inside The Story Maxx Crosby and wife Rachel have been together since 2016

Crosby admitted the trade was unexpected and tough emotionally

Crosby revealed his one purpose in Baltimore is to help the team win a championship

Seven years, one family, and a few words. When Maxx Crosby’s farewell video surfaced on social media, the loudest reaction didn’t come from executives or analysts. It came from the woman who stood beside Crosby through every sack, every setback, and every quiet morning with the Las Vegas Raiders. Rachel Crosby said it all in a single sentence, capturing the true weight of this blockbuster trade.

Following the trade, Crosby went to his The Rush podcast to share a nearly 13-minute farewell message. And Rachel, sharing that clip on her Instagram story, captioned it with simplicity. “Best 7 years wouldn’t trade anything 🖤 we love you so much,” she wrote.

The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to trade five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens for Baltimore’s No. 14 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and a 2027 first-round pick.

Rachel met Maxx back in 2016 at Eastern Michigan University, where she competed on the women’s soccer team. Together, they navigated his 2020 rehab for alcohol and welcomed their daughter, Ella Rose, on October 13, 2022. In a past interview, Crosby had made Rachel’s role in his life clear.

A post shared by Maxx Crosby (@maxxcrosby)

“She’s my rock,” Maxx had said. “I wouldn’t be here without her.”

For both Maxx and Rachel, seven years in Las Vegas weren’t just football seasons; they were life seasons built together.

In 110 career games with the Raiders, Crosby posted 69.5 sacks, 113 tackles for loss, and 164 QB hits, earning him five Pro Bowl selections. His 2023 campaign was the benchmark: a career-high 14.5 sacks paired with 23 tackles for loss.

For the Raiders, who are pivoting towards a rebuild, two premium first-round picks represent real ammunition. For Baltimore, they get a fearsome star on their defensive line. But for the Crosbys, it meant dismantling a life rooted in Las Vegas and heading east.

Rachel’s message honored everything Las Vegas meant to them. But Maxx had already shifted gears. And when he spoke up, Baltimore got its first real taste of who was arriving.

Maxx Crosby’s declaration for Baltimore

On the same special March 7 episode of The Rush podcast that Rachel shared, Maxx Crosby delivered his first words as a Raven with unfiltered conviction. He wasted no time addressing the new fanbase he’ll be playing for.

“I’m going to Baltimore, Flock Nation,” Crosby said. “Everybody in the whole city of Baltimore, I got a lot to learn. Everything is going to be new to me. And I’m excited and attacking this head-on like I do everything else.”

But Crosby didn’t stop there. He made it clear he’s going to Baltimore with a clear goal in mind, not a rehearsed sales pitch.

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – NOVEMBER 29: Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby 98 warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on November 29th, 2024 at GEHA Field Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 29 Raiders at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2411290061

“I’m going there with one purpose, and that’s to help this team get to where ultimately it needs to be and where everybody wants to go,” Crosby said. “And that’s winning the Super Bowl. I know it’s going to be very difficult. I know there’s no guarantees in this, but I’m going to give everything my heart and soul to bring a championship to Baltimore.”

Crosby also confirmed that he’s had early conversations with Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta, head coach Jesse Minter, and owner Steve Bisciotti. He also added, “I cannot wait to grow those relationships.”

Crosby didn’t mask the emotional toll of the trade either. He first admitted the challenge and then turned it into an opportunity.

“This is tough, man. I can’t lie to you,” Crosby noted. “This is not something that I predicted, something that I’ve seen happening. But ultimately, like I said, God works in mysterious ways, man. I’m so excited. I’m grateful.”

Rachel Crosby closed the Las Vegas chapter with love. Maxx, meanwhile, opened Baltimore’s with conviction. For the Ravens, pairing one of football’s most feared pass rushers alongside Lamar Jackson sends an unmistakable Super Bowl signal. What’s next for the Crosby family? A new city, a new fanbase, and a new roster of quarterbacks to make miserable in 2026.