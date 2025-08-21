Ravens News: Cooper Rush Slowly Fades Away After Same Mistakes Amid Lamar Jackson Injury Scare

It was the same mistakes that hurt Cooper Rush in preseason game 2 against the Cowboys. And it showed up again. Rush is still in the lead for the Ravens’ No. 2 quarterback job, but errors like these could prove costly once the regular season begins.

Last Saturday, Baltimore rolled to a 31-13 win over the Dallas Cowboys. And while it started with the right spark, Rush was left with one issue to look back on as he made the same mistake again at the training camp.

Second-year cornerback, T.J. Tampa, made interceptions on Rush twice. The first was noted on a tipped pass that he caught after diving for it. The second happened when he stuck close to Anthony Miller and cut off a back-shoulder throw. Now, this is not something new. During the game against the Cowboys, he had two interceptions. He racked up 20 of 30 passes for 198 yards, one touchdown in the game.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the other hand, Defensive Coordinator Zach Orr praised Tampa for showing impressive aggression during the game and taking up the challenge against the Rush. “We’re happy with T.J.,” Orr said. In Rush’s case, he was facing his old team. He played as backup for Dak Prescott during his seven years with the Cowboys.

This game against his former team didn’t mean much to the QB. “No, but it was cool just to be back,” he said. As one might assume, he is more focused on the game and the reps, and what it means for his position on the team. “Those preseason games do help guys in my position. Those reps do count. You learn from them,” Rush said. So, he has already thrown three interceptions in his exhibition games.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite his costly mistakes, the quarterback didn’t lose the No. 2 spot. He is still considered ahead of Devin Leary for the position. The coach chose him to start in the Ravens’ preseason finale, as per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. And the QB knows better to avoid repeating the same mistakes when he gets down to play against the Commanders. Furthermore, that wasn’t the only blunder in the training camp this Wednesday.

AD

Will Lamar Jackson Be Able to Play After the Injury Scare?

The Ravens had a close call early at the training camp. Their quarterback, Lamar Jackson, left practice early. And yes, the reason was an injury. His foot was stepped on during the scrimmage. The incident occurred about 90 minutes into the session. However, Jackson got up and threw a few more passes. Before the end of practice, Jackson walked inside with a trainer and team doctor.

via Imago August 16, 2021: Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh with quarterback Lamar Jackson during the first preseason game of the 2021 season Saturday, August 14, 2021. Baltimore USA – ZUMAm67_ 20210816_zaf_m67_027 Copyright: xKarlxMertonxFerronx

Much to the fans’ relief, the Ravens later confirmed that Jackson was fine and not dealing with a concerning injury. The update eased tensions, but the injury was enough to spark conversations. Tylen Wallace seemed a bit more confident as he said, “I noticed he wasn’t there, but I didn’t know what was going on. But I was thinking like, oh, you know, he’s just probably resting his arm, you know, something like that. But obviously, we keep in our prayers and everything. I hope he’s doing great and all that stuff. But I’m sure, you know, Lamar being Lamar, he’ll be back sooner before we know it.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Ravens have consistently protected Jackson in the preseason, limiting his exposure to contact. He has not played in a preseason game since 2020. Jackson’s lower-body injuries forced him to miss much time in 2021 and 2022. The last two seasons, however, have been different. Jackson has played every game. The Ravens are quietly hoping to avoid injuries as they face the Buffalo Bills in the regular season.