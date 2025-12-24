NFL Doctor Gives Unfortunate Lamar Jackson Injury Update as John Harbaugh’s Ravens Shaky Future

Essentials Inside The Story Lamar Jackson's injury adds more trouble for the Baltimore Ravens.

This is the third time that Jackson has suffered an injury in December.

Is Jackson on his way out of the Ravens' squad?

For the third time in five seasons, Lamar Jackson is facing a December injury that could derail the Ravens’ playoff hopes, raising familiar questions about his durability and future in Baltimore.

“And I thought it interesting, immediately after the game, he [John Harbaugh] said Lamar Jackson has a bruise, and then yesterday he changed it to severe contusion,” said Dr. David Chao on Ross Tucker Podcast, via X. “I don’t know, the messaging seems interesting, they are not sure what’s going on. But look, it is hard to play through a low-back flank issue injury in terms of throwing the ball. But looking at what’s happened in previous Decembers, I’d have to lean towards it’s not Lamar Jackson this Saturday.”

At this point, it seems as if injuries are a fundamental part of the two-time MVP’s ongoing season.

Lamar Jackson has already missed three games this season due to his hamstring injury. It was against the Chiefs in Week 4 that he suffered the injury. As the season progressed, he suffered a knee injury in practice in early November, causing him to miss several practice sessions. Then it was his toe injury against the New York Jets. To make things even worse, he sustained a back contusion against the New England Patriots in Week 16.

The injuries have been more consistent than his form. While there is always a question of whether he will make it to the teamsheet, his name is always there on the IR. So, in accordance with Dr. David Chao, Lamar Jackson will likely be sidelined in Week 17.

While the doctor has summed up the situation perfectly, it is also not the first time that such an incident has happened with Lamar Jackson.

In December 2021, an ankle injury sidelined him for five games. Then, in 2022, a PCL injury to his knee caused him to miss six games, including a crucial playoff game. Now, after two great seasons, Jackson again fell into the grasp of injuries.

Following Lamar Jackson’s injury update, the QB also received some news that might not be to his liking.

Lamar Jackson could part with the Ravens after the 2025 season

John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson, as a duo, have had their successes, but never gotten their hands on the Lombardi Trophy. With Jackson suffering from a horde of injuries and the Ravens’ playoff chances hanging by a thread, there is speculation that this might be his last season with the team.

“I’m gonna say No, and the reason is they are at an inflection point with Lamar Jackson’s contract,” said Dan Graziano on GetUp ESPN, via X. “There’s two years left, no guaranteed money, and if they do nothing, the cap hit is almost $75 million. So they have to address it in some way. Most teams would do it in an extension, and the Ravens very may. No one is going to fault them for doing it. This is the best player in the league. But he hasn’t had success with him. If he misses his game on Saturday, that’s not the first game he’s missed due to injury, it’s not the first year where he’s missed a lot of games due to injury.”

He further added, “He’s great, but if we pay him 60+ million dollars a year, are we going to build a Super Bowl team. They had built elite teams around him that couldn’t get over the hump and get to the Super Bowl.”

It is definitely a tough time for Lamar Jackson.

Upon dealing with injuries, he also has to deal with his uncertain future. He has two years left in his contract. The massive cap hit could pose a major issue for the Ravens retaining him.

Since getting drafted in 2018, he has made 64.8% of his passes for 22370 and 184 touchdowns. So, if there is ever a situation of him leaving the Ravens, it will be a steal for whichever team he gets traded to.

Nonetheless, he remains a Ravens player as they gear up for the Green Bay Packers in Week 17. The QB opted out of spending time with his family on Thanksgiving. But he may recover the lost family time during this Christmas. At the moment, everything remains hazy, starting with his recovery, making the team sheet, and his future in Baltimore.

It will be interesting to see how the upcoming weeks will shape up, especially if the Ravens get over the Packers and the Steelers and make it to the playoffs.