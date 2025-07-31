NFL Doctor’s Serious Accusation Against John Harbaugh After Isaiah Likely Injury Update

Just as training camp was winding up in Baltimore, disaster struck. Tight end Isaiah Likely rolled his foot, halting practice momentum instantly. Yet, amid growing injury buzz across the league, John Harbaugh slipped into classic coach speak, brushing aside concerns with a calm exterior. His tone? optimistic and diplomatic. He downplayed the news of the injury that occurred in Northern Maryland. But with Likely’s status uncertain and the Ravens counting on an offense ready to explode, eager to be one of the crowned jewels in league offenses, the denial feels more like a smokescreen.

Reports suggest that Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely is set to miss six to eight weeks of training camp after suffering a small foot fracture. Head coach John Harbaugh confirmed Wednesday that surgery is required, but remained oddly upbeat. “I think the timeline I saw [roughly six weeks, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley] actually was accurate that was reported, so we have a shot to get him back there right away early. We’ll see. That’s the good news. It’s early in camp, and it’s not one of those major type of deals, but it’s something. It’s multiple weeks.” Harbaugh even suggested the tight end might return by Week 1 against the Bills. But he will not be holding his breath.

But not everyone is sold on that optimism. Pro Football Doc David J. Chao voiced sharp disagreement on X. According to Chao, the six-week return window sounds far-fetched. “No, it’s not. Tell me a surgery on a, look, a slight fracture is a fracture that happens to somebody else. A break is a break. No matter how small the chip, it requires healing. And they’re already talking about surgery.” Chao doesn’t believe this is a quick turnaround.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Chao also backed his view by emphasizing his process. “We base our analysis off of the injuries. I am not hating on John Harbaugh. He’s doing his job.” But the job of the medical experts is different. And based on his evaluation, fans may want to prepare for Likely landing on the short-term injured list. From the sounds of it, this isn’t just a tweak or precautionary measure.

And that brings us back to the all-too-familiar world of “coach speak.” As Chao pointed out, “We’re here to interpret it.” The Ravens can buckle up for a brutal season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

John Harbaugh’s optimised offense

Head coach Jim Harbaugh is battling the heat to forge his 53-man roster. “It really is a challenge because we’ve had the heat.” He now inherits one of the league’s most stacked offensive arsenals in Baltimore. The backfield boasts bruisers like Derrick Henry and Justice Hill. On the outside, Zay Flowers (who also got a small knock in training), Rashod Bateman, and DeAndre Hopkins create matchup nightmares. At tight end, there’s serious firepower with Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, and Charlie Kolar. It’s a loaded unit with every piece needed to dominate.

But there’s still unfinished business in securing playoff results. Pre-snap penalties were a constant headache last season. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken is far from ignoring the issue. “That just happens to be one of them that we will continue to fight our rear ends off to be elite at it,” Monken said. He also noted that the run and pass game both need tightening before Week 1. The talent is undeniable, but execution is what will separate contenders from pretenders.

Injury concerns are also starting to stir the pot. Isaiah Likely’s foot surgery could sideline him for weeks. If that happens, the Ravens would lean more on Charlie Kolar. Though known for his blocking, Kolar did flash potential last year with 131 yards and a touchdown. Harbaugh voiced full faith in him. “For sure, it’s a big opportunity for Charlie,” he said. “We have all the confidence in the world in Charlie.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The arrival of DeAndre Hopkins could also change how this offense functions. The Ravens used 11 personnel only 30.1% of the time last season. That was the lowest mark in the league. But Hopkins could flip that trend. His contested-catch ability opens up the sideline game. Analysts believe he can unlock more back-shoulder throws that are nearly impossible to defend. If Harbaugh’s offense starts clicking, things could get scary fast.